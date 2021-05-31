$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Software updates Camera OnePlus

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 31, 2021, 3:28 AM
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more
Depending on where you live, updates are rolling out now or are in the works for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Oxygen OS 11.2.66 is hitting units in India now with updates to Europe and North America coming later. In the states, the software versions for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be 11.2.6.6.LE25AA and 11.2.6.6.LE15AA​, respectively.

In India the OnePlus 9 will receive software version 11.2.6.6.LE25DA while the 9 Pro gets 11.2.6.6.LE15DA. Lastly, those living in the quaint ole continent of Europe will see their OnePlus 9 updated with software version 11.2.6.6.LE25BA while 11.2.6.6.LE15BA will grace the OnePlus 9 Pro. A small number of users in India will receive the update today while a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

The update will improve the experience of charging the phones, optimizes power consumption, fixes known issues and enhances the stability of the models. It also improves the stability of the network and makes the cameras better. For example, the update improves the accuracy of the auto white balance while optimizing the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear cameras on the 9 and 9 Pro. With Oxygen OS 11.2.66 installed, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rear-facing cameras will deliver more consistent brightness and improve the focusing experience when taking a photo indoors. 

In India, keep your eyes peeled for the update now. In the U.S. and Europe, patience is the key as Oxygen OS 11.2.66 will be arriving soon.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$729 Special OnePlus $729 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3
$1069 Special OnePlus $1069 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

