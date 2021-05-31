OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more





In India the OnePlus 9 will receive software version 11.2.6.6.LE25DA while the 9 Pro gets 11.2.6.6.LE15DA. Lastly, those living in the quaint ole continent of Europe will see their OnePlus 9 updated with software version 11.2.6.6.LE25BA while 11.2.6.6.LE15BA will grace the OnePlus 9 Pro. A small number of users in India will receive the update today while a broader rollout will begin in a few days.





The update will improve the experience of charging the phones, optimizes power consumption, fixes known issues and enhances the stability of the models. It also improves the stability of the network and makes the cameras better. For example, the update improves the accuracy of the auto white balance while optimizing the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear cameras on the 9 and 9 Pro. With Oxygen OS 11.2.66 installed, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rear-facing cameras will deliver more consistent brightness and improve the focusing experience when taking a photo indoors.







In India, keep your eyes peeled for the update now. In the U.S. and Europe, patience is the key as Oxygen OS 11.2.66 will be arriving soon.

