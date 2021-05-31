OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro receive Oxygen OS update to fix cameras, charging, and more
Depending on where you live, updates are rolling out now or are in the works for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Oxygen OS 11.2.66 is hitting units in India now with updates to Europe and North America coming later. In the states, the software versions for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be 11.2.6.6.LE25AA and 11.2.6.6.LE15AA, respectively.
The update will improve the experience of charging the phones, optimizes power consumption, fixes known issues and enhances the stability of the models. It also improves the stability of the network and makes the cameras better. For example, the update improves the accuracy of the auto white balance while optimizing the noise reduction and sharpening effect of the rear cameras on the 9 and 9 Pro. With Oxygen OS 11.2.66 installed, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro rear-facing cameras will deliver more consistent brightness and improve the focusing experience when taking a photo indoors.
In India, keep your eyes peeled for the update now. In the U.S. and Europe, patience is the key as Oxygen OS 11.2.66 will be arriving soon.