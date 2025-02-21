OnePlus did a hilarious “oopsie” with its latest product launch

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

OnePlus made headlines recently for some unfortunate mistakes that affect its newest product, the OnePlus Watch 3. As we previously reported, the smartwatch doesn’t come with ECG measurements in the United States and Canada because it didn’t receive FDA’s approval.

But customers who purchased and already received the smartwatch found a hilarious manufacturing mistake. Typically, products that are manufactured in China feature an engraving that highlights the point of origin. The same goes for the OnePlus Watch 3, which was manufactured in China.

However, instead the engraving the traditional “Made in China” text on its backplate, the manufacturer misspelled the standard text formula as “Meda in China.” Obviously, this is just a hilarious “oopsie” that will not affect the performance of the smartwatch in any way.

I think it’s safe to say that future revisions of the smartwatch will no longer have the typo on the backplate, so the ones that that have the “Made in China” text misspelled might actually become rarities and sell very well in the years to come.

OnePlus Watch 3 features a hilarious typo on the backplate | Image credit: Reddit user Maniac1688

Spelling blunder aside, the OnePlus Watch 3 actually looks like a very solid choice if you’re in the market for a brand-new smartwatch. The wearable device promises up to 5 days of battery life with regular use and up to 3 days with intensive use, which makes it one of the most battery-efficient smartwatch available on the market.

If you want even more from the OnePlus Watch 3, you can potentially extend battery life to over 16 days by simply enabling the power saver mode, but you’ll have to do with just some basic features.

OnePlus Watch 3 runs on WearOS 5 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset paired with a BES 2800 co-processor, and 32GB internal storage. The smartwatch features a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display and is 5ATM waterproof, IP68 water and dust resistant, as well as MIL-STD-810H rating.

Currently, OnePlus Watch 3 is available for pre-order in Emerald and Obsidian Titanium for as low as $329 / €349.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

