OnePlus Watch 3 is missing one crucial health feature in the US
OnePlus launched its new smartwatch, the Watch 3, earlier today. The wearable device is now available for pre-order worldwide, but customers in some countries won’t get the feature-complete version of the product.
Some of the features that OnePlus Watch 3 offers are not available in the United States and neither in Canada. The Chinese company confirmed that one of the watch’s major health features, ECG Analyzer, is not yet available in North America (via 9to5google).
According to OnePlus, the ECG Analyzer will not be available in North America until Q2 2025, so if you plan to pick up OnePlus’ new smartwatch, keep this in mind.
On the bright side, OnePlus confirmed the users in the United States and Canada “will still be able to utilize the 60-Second Health Check-In feature without ECG,” so there’s that if you really want to check this health feature out.
The 60-Second Health Check-In feature allows users to conduct a health check in just one minute. The process allows for quick and easy assessments for the following health features: Vascular Health, Sleep Quality and Breathing Risk, 360 Mind and Body, Wrist Temperature, Heart Rate, and Blood Oxygen.
OnePlus Watch 3 is available in the United States in two color flavors: Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium. Customers who pick up the new smartwatch can also add two other OnePlus products for up to 50 percent off, the OnePlus Pad 2 and/or OnePlus Buds 3. All pre-orders in the United States are expected to ship sometime in early March.
The official statement reveals that the Watch 3 didn’t yet receive certification from the FDA, which is why the smartwatch’s ECG capabilities will not be available to customers in the United States.
As the OnePlus Watch 3 did not receive official certification from the U.S. FDA on its ECG capabilities, the ECG Analyzer feature on the OnePlus Watch 3 will not be available to users in the United States or Canada.
- OnePlus, February 2025
OnePlus Watch 3 users will still be able to use the 60-Second Health Check-In feature, but without ECG | Image credit: OnePlus
If this issue is not a problem for you and you’re willing to wait for Q2 2025 to start using the ECG Analyzer feature, then you can pre-order the OnePlus Watch 3 right now for just $329. You can even trade in any device, in any condition, for an extra $50 off.
