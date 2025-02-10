The stunning OnePlus Watch 3 promises to offer 'unstoppable' battery life starting February 18





Perhaps the most notable thing announced today is that the company's next big Apple Watch alternative will be launched in the US, Canada, and "European markets" on February 18. That's next week, mind you, which is probably a little sooner than many of you might have expected, although it's also more than a month on the heels of the OnePlus 13 and 13R's US release.

A battery life champion you can already get at a nice discount





Even though you can't technically buy or pre-order the OnePlus Watch 3 just yet, the wearable's first-ever US discount can amazingly be secured with little to no effort on the brand's official regional website. All you need to do is hand over your e-mail address by February 18 and thus sign up for OnePlus "marketing communications", which will automatically make you eligible for a $30 coupon you can then use at any time between that date and March 31.





Even better, entering this promotional campaign will see one lucky contestant receive a free OnePlus Pad 2 and two other winners enter into possession of complimentary OnePlus Buds Pro 3.





Circling back to the OnePlus Watch 3, it's crucial to point out that its list price is not official at this time, so we don't know how much you'll need to spend either with or without that special $30 coupon code. Last year's OnePlus Watch 2 was originally made available at $299.99 (which you can currently mark down to $249.99 sans jumping through any hoops), but there's definitely a chance the new generation will be a bit costlier.





That's primarily due to a significant upgrade in what was already the Watch 2's strongest department. Yes, last year's mind-blowing 100-hour battery life promise is set to... blow your mind even harder, jumping to no less than five days, or 120 hours.





Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Watch 3 aims to achieve that competition-crushing number by combining Wear OS with a more frugal proprietary operating system for those situations when you might not need to access the device's most sophisticated features.





On top of that, the new smartwatch will use two chips as well, leveraging the Snapdragon W5 for "performance" use cases and a new BES2800 MCU for energy-efficient tasks. Perhaps most importantly, the OnePlus Watch 3 will also increase the Watch 2's actual battery size from 500 to 631mAh.

More functionality, more durability, still a lot of unanswered questions





Depicted in "Emerald" and "Obsidian" colorways, the undeniably gorgeous OnePlus Watch 3 certainly looks similar to the "Radiant" and "Black" OnePlus Watch 2 at first glance. But that large crown at the side promises to, well, actually do something this time around, allowing for more intuitive UI navigation and thus adding a much-needed touch of extra functionality to an already solid value package.





The rotating crown sits on a titanium alloy bezel with a "robust PVD" coating, which obviously aims to improve both the durability and elegance of the all-steel OnePlus Watch 2 by pairing with a familiar stainless steel case.



The actual case size and the screen size are only two of the question marks still hovering over the OnePlus Watch 3 (at least officially), and we also don't yet know if the health monitoring tool set will be improved or expanded in any significant way.





According to Techradar , OnePlus is vowing to enhance the accuracy of its sleep tracking technology, but beyond that, I guess we'll just have to wait until February 18 for all of our questions to receive answers.