Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Oppo details Watch X2, hinting at a big display leap for the OnePlus Watch 3

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus Oppo
A close-up of the Oppo Watch X2 smartwatch with a blue leather strap and a mountain-themed watch face.
The much-awaited OnePlus Watch 3 has officially been confirmed in true OnePlus style – through a product webpage that gives us a peek at its design and highlights some features but conveniently leaves out a bunch of other details we're all curious about.

But here's where it gets interesting: Oppo and OnePlus often share hardware, so when Oppo drops news about the upcoming Watch X2, it could give us a good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Watch 3. The Watch X2 is set to debut alongside the ultra-slim Find N5 foldable next week, and there's a good chance these two watches share a lot under the hood. While the design might differ, the specs are likely to align pretty closely between the two.

So, that being said, the Watch X2 is going to come with a sharp 1.5-inch display that can reach an impressive 2200 nits of brightness. That's a huge jump from the 600 nits on the previous model (which is basically a twin of the OnePlus Watch 2), meaning you'll get crystal-clear details even when you're out in the sun. So, it's safe to assume that the OnePlus Watch 3 will also pack a display that can hit the same 2200 nits.

The upcoming smartwatch will come with increased screen area as well. | Image credit – Oppo

Oppo didn't give us much beyond the display specs, but with both brands dropping teasers, we can piece some things together. The OnePlus Watch 3 will be powered by a 631 mAh battery, promising up to 5 days of battery life. This is likely what the Oppo Watch X2 will aim for as well, combining Wear OS with a more energy-efficient proprietary OS for when you don't need all the fancy features.

The real difference between the two watches will likely come down to design. The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to come in two color options (for now) – Emerald (green) and Obsidian (black) – both with silicone bands.

The Watch X2, on the other hand, has a more premium look with a black version (also with a silicone band) and two other variants, Desert Silver Moon and Thousand Blue Peaks, both with leather bands. The Watch X2 will also feature a different rotating bezel, though we'll need more details on the materials used for that.

Recommended Stories
Oppo Watch X2 will feature a more stylish rotating bezel. | Image credit – Oppo

Next week, we'll finally get the full scoop on the upcoming watches from Oppo and OnePlus, which are shaping up to be strong competitors in the smartwatch game.

The Oppo watch will likely be aimed more at its home market, but the OnePlus Watch 3 is set to launch in the US, Canada, and Europe. With its large battery and bright display, it's shaping up to be a strong alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 or the Pixel Watch 3, both of which struggle with battery life. Stay tuned for more details once it's officially revealed!

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless