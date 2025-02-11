Oppo details Watch X2, hinting at a big display leap for the OnePlus Watch 3
The much-awaited OnePlus Watch 3 has officially been confirmed in true OnePlus style – through a product webpage that gives us a peek at its design and highlights some features but conveniently leaves out a bunch of other details we're all curious about.
But here's where it gets interesting: Oppo and OnePlus often share hardware, so when Oppo drops news about the upcoming Watch X2, it could give us a good idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Watch 3. The Watch X2 is set to debut alongside the ultra-slim Find N5 foldable next week, and there's a good chance these two watches share a lot under the hood. While the design might differ, the specs are likely to align pretty closely between the two.
The Watch X2, on the other hand, has a more premium look with a black version (also with a silicone band) and two other variants, Desert Silver Moon and Thousand Blue Peaks, both with leather bands. The Watch X2 will also feature a different rotating bezel, though we'll need more details on the materials used for that.
The Oppo watch will likely be aimed more at its home market, but the OnePlus Watch 3 is set to launch in the US, Canada, and Europe. With its large battery and bright display, it's shaping up to be a strong alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 or the Pixel Watch 3, both of which struggle with battery life. Stay tuned for more details once it's officially revealed!
So, that being said, the Watch X2 is going to come with a sharp 1.5-inch display that can reach an impressive 2200 nits of brightness. That's a huge jump from the 600 nits on the previous model (which is basically a twin of the OnePlus Watch 2), meaning you'll get crystal-clear details even when you're out in the sun. So, it's safe to assume that the OnePlus Watch 3 will also pack a display that can hit the same 2200 nits.
The upcoming smartwatch will come with increased screen area as well. | Image credit – Oppo
Oppo didn't give us much beyond the display specs, but with both brands dropping teasers, we can piece some things together. The OnePlus Watch 3 will be powered by a 631 mAh battery, promising up to 5 days of battery life. This is likely what the Oppo Watch X2 will aim for as well, combining Wear OS with a more energy-efficient proprietary OS for when you don't need all the fancy features.
The real difference between the two watches will likely come down to design. The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to come in two color options (for now) – Emerald (green) and Obsidian (black) – both with silicone bands.
Oppo Watch X2 will feature a more stylish rotating bezel. | Image credit – Oppo
Next week, we'll finally get the full scoop on the upcoming watches from Oppo and OnePlus, which are shaping up to be strong competitors in the smartwatch game.
