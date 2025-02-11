Oppo details Watch X2, hinting at a big display leap for the OnePlus Watch 3

The upcoming smartwatch will come with increased screen area as well. | Image credit – Oppo





Oppo didn't give us much beyond the display specs, but with both brands dropping teasers, we can piece some things together. The OnePlus Watch 3 will be powered by a 631 mAh battery, promising up to 5 days of battery life. This is likely what the Oppo Watch X2 will aim for as well, combining Wear OS with a more energy-efficient proprietary OS for when you don't need all the fancy features.The real difference between the two watches will likely come down to design. The OnePlus Watch 3 is expected to come in two color options (for now) – Emerald (green) and Obsidian (black) – both with silicone bands.The Watch X2, on the other hand, has a more premium look with a black version (also with a silicone band) and two other variants, Desert Silver Moon and Thousand Blue Peaks, both with leather bands. The Watch X2 will also feature a different rotating bezel, though we'll need more details on the materials used for that.