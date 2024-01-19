The OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS is apparently locked and loaded for an MWC 2024 debut
While the launch timing of a new smartwatch from an industry veteran like Apple or Samsung is generally (almost too) easy to guess, things can get a bit more complicated when dealing with a rookie like OnePlus.
Even though the Oppo-owned brand unveiled its aptly named first OnePlus Watch way back in March 2021, we're still waiting for a follow-up with (hopefully) a little more oomph and a similarly stylish design. After a number of credible reports late last year strongly hinted at a OnePlus Watch 2 arrival sometime this year, we can totally understand if some of you started dreaming of just such a product making a surprise appearance at the OnePlus 12 global announcement event next week.
Unfortunately, that's highly unlikely to happen, both because OnePlus hasn't dropped a single teaser in support of that theory and because Max Jambor says so. The relatively prolific and incredibly accurate Twitter X leaker specialized in breaking OnePlus-related news claims that the Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece will instead see daylight at the Mobile World Congress, which is not very far on the horizon either.
Inaugurated in 1987, the prestigious trade show in Barcelona will officially kick off its next edition on February 26, which means we may only have a little over a month to wait for the formal launch of the second-ever OnePlus-branded smartwatch. This will also be the company's first to come with Wear OS and thus properly rival the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and Google Pixel Watch 2 in terms of overall functionality and general software skills.
For the most part, the OnePlus Watch 2 remains a fairly well-kept secret, although a report from a couple of months ago purported to show the mysterious wearable device in all its glory with a circular design... that seems almost completely changed from the first generation.
Under the hood, this bad boy is tipped to share a number of key components with the Pixel Watch 2, but it's far too early to go into many details or take those rumors especially seriously. Knowing OnePlus, its sophomore in-house smartwatch effort is likely to be priced pretty competitively against the best smartwatches money can buy right now, but that's another point we probably shouldn't speculate too much on until the company inevitably starts teasing the product by... revealing its looks, features, and key selling points. We all know that's going to happen soon, but it remains to be seen just how soon.
