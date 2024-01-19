Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

The OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS is apparently locked and loaded for an MWC 2024 debut

Wearables OnePlus Wear
The OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS is apparently locked and loaded for an MWC 2024 debut
While the launch timing of a new smartwatch from an industry veteran like Apple or Samsung is generally (almost too) easy to guess, things can get a bit more complicated when dealing with a rookie like OnePlus

Even though the Oppo-owned brand unveiled its aptly named first OnePlus Watch way back in March 2021, we're still waiting for a follow-up with (hopefully) a little more oomph and a similarly stylish design. After a number of credible reports late last year strongly hinted at a OnePlus Watch 2 arrival sometime this year, we can totally understand if some of you started dreaming of just such a product making a surprise appearance at the OnePlus 12 global announcement event next week.

Unfortunately, that's highly unlikely to happen, both because OnePlus hasn't dropped a single teaser in support of that theory and because Max Jambor says so. The relatively prolific and incredibly accurate Twitter X leaker specialized in breaking OnePlus-related news claims that the Wear OS-powered intelligent timepiece will instead see daylight at the Mobile World Congress, which is not very far on the horizon either.

Inaugurated in 1987, the prestigious trade show in Barcelona will officially kick off its next edition on February 26, which means we may only have a little over a month to wait for the formal launch of the second-ever OnePlus-branded smartwatch. This will also be the company's first to come with Wear OS and thus properly rival the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, and Google Pixel Watch 2 in terms of overall functionality and general software skills.

For the most part, the OnePlus Watch 2 remains a fairly well-kept secret, although a report from a couple of months ago purported to show the mysterious wearable device in all its glory with a circular design... that seems almost completely changed from the first generation.

Under the hood, this bad boy is tipped to share a number of key components with the Pixel Watch 2, but it's far too early to go into many details or take those rumors especially seriously. Knowing OnePlus, its sophomore in-house smartwatch effort is likely to be priced pretty competitively against the best smartwatches money can buy right now, but that's another point we probably shouldn't speculate too much on until the company inevitably starts teasing the product by... revealing its looks, features, and key selling points. We all know that's going to happen soon, but it remains to be seen just how soon.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
Samsung's smashing trade-in deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ lets you snag it for peanuts
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider
More U.S. smartphone users sign up with T-Mobile for postpaid service than any other provider

Latest News

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Free Samsung Galaxy S24 plus exclusive 5G network speeds await at T-Mobile
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
Apple's footnote reveals when to expect iOS 17.3 to be released
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
The just-arrived Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will make it to the Pixel 8: How and why to use
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
Protect your Galaxy S24 with an invisible shield: Whitestone Dome Glass
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
One UI 6.1 is here! Here's what's new
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless