OnePlus Watch 2 could be on the horizon after receiving regulatory approval
The cover image shows the first OnePlus Watch, released in 2021
The smartwatch game has been heating up over the past decade, with smartphone giants throwing their hats into the wearable ring. Stats from 2022 reveal a whopping 216.43 million smartwatch users, and Apple's got a solid 54% of that pie. But there's still space for others, and OnePlus seems ready to join the party.
Around two years after the OnePlus Watch debut, whispers say there might be a sequel. As MySmartPrice has spotted, the OnePlus Watch 2 just got the nod from India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The rumored OnePlus Watch 2 was certified with the model number OPWWE231.
BIS approval suggests the OnePlus Watch 2 is gearing up for production, possibly hitting the market soon. Previous leaks point to an early 2024 launch, maybe alongside the OnePlus 12.
The Chinese manufacturer, part of BBK Electronics, which owns not only OnePlus but also Oppo, Vivo, and Realme, still has not shared any official confirmation about the upcoming launch of Watch 2, but the rumor mill is churning.
And what does it say? Well, first, rumors suggest that OnePlus will swap out the custom OS for Wear OS, bringing in features like Google Play and Google Assistant. Powering the OnePlus Watch 2 is rumored to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, tailor-made for wearables.
What more could be in the package? A circular AMOLED screen with a couple of side buttons, new health and fitness features, and a promise of fast charging. Sure, we will have to wait and see if all this is what OnePlus truly has in mind for its next-gen smartwatch.
If, indeed, these rumors pan out, the Watch 2 is stepping up its game from the OnePlus Watch launched in 2021, which was more of a fitness tracker playing dress-up as a smartwatch.
