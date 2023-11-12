OnePlus Watch 2 renders surface; timepiece to share some specs belonging to Pixel Watch 2

Earlier this month we told you that India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) had certified the OnePlus Watch 2 (model number OPWWE231) indicating that the sequel to the company's first smartwatch will be announced in the not-too-distant future. We could see an early 2024 introduction for the timepiece, possibly at the same time that the OnePlus 12 handset is unveiled.





Pixel Watch 2 , another spec that it shares with the OnePlus Watch 2 is the operating system; both run Wear OS 4. MySmartPrice has teamed up with @OnLeaks to share renders of the OnePlus Watch 2. The latter is expected to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, up slightly from the 1.39-inch screen employed on the original model. The watch will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. If that SoC sounds familiar to you, it's because this silicon is also used to run the Pixel Watch 2 . And speaking of the, another spec that it shares with the OnePlus Watch 2 is the operating system; both run Wear OS 4.









Those are the only specs that have been leaked, but it might be useful to remind you that the OG OnePlus Watch came with 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of storage and used its own proprietary operating system. The use of Wear OS 4 in the sequel is a big deal because it adds many apps that can be installed on the watch and users won't have to rely on updates from OnePlus adding to the capabilities that came with the original timepiece out of the box. The price of the first-gen OnePlus Watch was $159.





As you can see from the renders, OnePlus will keep the circular dial but will add a bump on the right side of the device which will house a couple of buttons. This design is different than the OG unit which simply had two buttons coming out of the right side of the dial.





MySmartPrice notes that the renders are based on "actual images of a prototype in the testing phase" which means that the final version of the device could look different than what you might expect from the renders.

