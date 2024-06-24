OnePlus Pad Pro leaks in live images ahead of June 27 announcement
Up Next:
OnePlus has already confirmed it will introduce a bunch of new products on June 27. The company’s next tablet, the OnePlus Pad Pro, will be among the new devices that the Chinese handset maker will unveil later this month.
Although OnePlus has already teased the tablet’s arrival by posting both its market name and picture, we now have several new live images leaked on Weibo, which show the OnePlus Pad Pro in all its glory (via Digital Chat Station).
Although the tablet in the picture looks almost the same as the current OnePlus Pad model, the bezels seem to be a bit thicker. In comparison, the OnePlus Pad sports a 11.6-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
The pictures leaked confirm that at least two accessories for the OnePlus Pad Pro will be released around the same time: a Magnetic Keyboard and a stylus pen.
The Pad Pro will be officially unveiled on June 27 along with a few other devices like the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, as well as new versions of the Watch 2 and Buds 3.
Although OnePlus has already teased the tablet’s arrival by posting both its market name and picture, we now have several new live images leaked on Weibo, which show the OnePlus Pad Pro in all its glory (via Digital Chat Station).
Originally believed to be the OnePlus Pad 2, the Pad Pro is supposed to be one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market. That’s because the slate is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the most powerful the US-based chip maker has to date.
Although the tablet in the picture looks almost the same as the current OnePlus Pad model, the bezels seem to be a bit thicker. In comparison, the OnePlus Pad sports a 11.6-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.
According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Pad Pro should pack a 13-megapixel main sensor, and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper. It’s also safe to assume that OnePlus will launch multiple Pad Pro versions with different amounts of memory.
The pictures leaked confirm that at least two accessories for the OnePlus Pad Pro will be released around the same time: a Magnetic Keyboard and a stylus pen.
The Pad Pro will be officially unveiled on June 27 along with a few other devices like the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, as well as new versions of the Watch 2 and Buds 3.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: