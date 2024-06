OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price and variants leaked ahead of launch

With a bit less than one month left until its official reveal, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is making headlines again. This is a high-end phone that will be initially introduced in China, but we suspect the handset maker will bring it to international markets soon after under a different name and price.Speaking of price, it appears that Chinese tipsters (via PlayfulDroid ) already have all the information about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s price tiers, and judging by what’s been leaked, this phone looks more and more appealing.Rumor has it that the cheapest OnePlus Ace 3 Pro model will be available in China for 2,999 Yuan ($415), while the most expensive one should cost around 4,000 Yuan ($550).Of course, these prices don’t mean anything without some key specs attached to them. Everything we know so far about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro comes from either reliable sources or leaked marketing materials.That said, we expect the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a large curved-edge OLED Display Mate A+ screen with 1.5K resolution.Also, the latest report coming from China claims OnePlus will launch a special Collector’s Edition in ceramic white, which will be available in two variants: 16/512GB and 24GB/1TB.Strangely enough, the marketing render leaked earlier this week shows the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in white and blue colors (see image above), but no “Collector’s Edition” is mentioned.Different versions of the regular OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be launched too, including 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 24GB/1TB. All three models will be available in green and black, but the green variant is rumored to feature a vegan leather finish, while the black one should have a matte glass back.Other highlights of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro include a triple camera setup (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 6,100 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be officially introduced in China sometime in July, so stay tuned for more.