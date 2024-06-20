OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price and variants leaked ahead of launch
With a bit less than one month left until its official reveal, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is making headlines again. This is a high-end phone that will be initially introduced in China, but we suspect the handset maker will bring it to international markets soon after under a different name and price.
Speaking of price, it appears that Chinese tipsters (via PlayfulDroid) already have all the information about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s price tiers, and judging by what’s been leaked, this phone looks more and more appealing.
Of course, these prices don’t mean anything without some key specs attached to them. Everything we know so far about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro comes from either reliable sources or leaked marketing materials.
That said, we expect the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a large curved-edge OLED Display Mate A+ screen with 1.5K resolution.
Strangely enough, the marketing render leaked earlier this week shows the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in white and blue colors (see image above), but no “Collector’s Edition” is mentioned.
Different versions of the regular OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be launched too, including 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 24GB/1TB. All three models will be available in green and black, but the green variant is rumored to feature a vegan leather finish, while the black one should have a matte glass back.
Other highlights of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro include a triple camera setup (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 6,100 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be officially introduced in China sometime in July, so stay tuned for more.
