Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price and variants leaked ahead of launch

By
0comments
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro price and variants leaked ahead of launch
With a bit less than one month left until its official reveal, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is making headlines again. This is a high-end phone that will be initially introduced in China, but we suspect the handset maker will bring it to international markets soon after under a different name and price.

Speaking of price, it appears that Chinese tipsters (via PlayfulDroid) already have all the information about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s price tiers, and judging by what’s been leaked, this phone looks more and more appealing.

Rumor has it that the cheapest OnePlus Ace 3 Pro model will be available in China for 2,999 Yuan ($415), while the most expensive one should cost around 4,000 Yuan ($550).

Of course, these prices don’t mean anything without some key specs attached to them. Everything we know so far about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro comes from either reliable sources or leaked marketing materials.

That said, we expect the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a large curved-edge OLED Display Mate A+ screen with 1.5K resolution.

Also, the latest report coming from China claims OnePlus will launch a special Collector’s Edition in ceramic white, which will be available in two variants: 16/512GB and 24GB/1TB.

Strangely enough, the marketing render leaked earlier this week shows the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in white and blue colors (see image above), but no “Collector’s Edition” is mentioned.

Different versions of the regular OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be launched too, including 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 24GB/1TB. All three models will be available in green and black, but the green variant is rumored to feature a vegan leather finish, while the black one should have a matte glass back.

Other highlights of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro include a triple camera setup (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 6,100 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be officially introduced in China sometime in July, so stay tuned for more.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless