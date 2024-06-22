Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Chinese OnePlus Pad Pro might just be the anticipated global OnePlus Pad 2

By
0comments
The chinese OnePlus Pad Pro might just be the anticipated global OnePlus Pad 2
OnePlus Pad Pro | Image credit — OnePlus

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Pad Pro in China and shared an image on Weibo, their social media platform. Some people believe that this image of the OnePlus Pad Pro could actually be a sneak peek at the OnePlus Pad 2. OnePlus hasn't confirmed this yet, but it's possible they'll use the name "OnePlus Pad 2" when it's released worldwide.

The image from OnePlus shows a keyboard accessory and a stylus pen, which are both new additions not currently available for the original OnePlus Pad. The keyboard attachment appears to be an updated version of the magnetic keyboard already offered by OnePlus.

OnePlus Pad Pro announcement | Image credit — OnePlus via Weibo

There aren't many details available yet, but OnePlus did say on Weibo that the OnePlus Pad Pro will be "the most powerful Android tablet." This could mean it's using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is currently the most powerful one on the market. The original OnePlus Pad used a different chip called MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would be a big upgrade.

In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Pro looks very similar to the original OnePlus Pad, but there are some small differences. The back of the OnePlus Pad Pro seems to have a matte finish, while the original OnePlus Pad had a brushed metal look. The colors are also slightly different. The OnePlus Pad Pro comes in a green color, but it's not the same as the "Halo Green" color of the original OnePlus Pad. There's also a new dark gray or black color option for the OnePlus Pad Pro.

Back in April, there was a rumor that the OnePlus Pad 2 would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but the fact that OnePlus is calling the OnePlus Pad Pro the "most powerful Android tablet" makes it seem more likely. Whether this is a coincidence or not, it seems likely that the OnePlus Pad Pro is simply the Chinese version of the OnePlus Pad 2.

This naming strategy wouldn't be new for OnePlus. In the past, they've released phones under different names in China compared to the global market. This approach might be due to a number of factors, such as catering to different consumer preferences or market regulations. Regardless of the reason, it's something to keep in mind if you're looking to buy a OnePlus device and are unsure about which model is right for you.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?

Latest News

Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
Weekly deals roundup: Motorola Razr (2023), OnePlus 12R, Pixel 8 Pro, and more hot offers await
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
TIDAL will no longer support MQA and 360 Reality Audio formats
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Pixel Watch owners report unexpected battery drain after June update
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 new leaked images show a stylish redesign
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
Motorola Razr (2023), the cheapest flip phone, is still $250 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
The Fire HD 10 (2021) costs only $69.99 and offers entertainment on the cheap, but not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless