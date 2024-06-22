The Chinese OnePlus Pad Pro might just be the anticipated global OnePlus Pad 2
Up Next:
OnePlus Pad Pro | Image credit — OnePlus
OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Pad Pro in China and shared an image on Weibo, their social media platform. Some people believe that this image of the OnePlus Pad Pro could actually be a sneak peek at the OnePlus Pad 2. OnePlus hasn't confirmed this yet, but it's possible they'll use the name "OnePlus Pad 2" when it's released worldwide.
The image from OnePlus shows a keyboard accessory and a stylus pen, which are both new additions not currently available for the original OnePlus Pad. The keyboard attachment appears to be an updated version of the magnetic keyboard already offered by OnePlus.
OnePlus Pad Pro announcement | Image credit — OnePlus via Weibo
There aren't many details available yet, but OnePlus did say on Weibo that the OnePlus Pad Pro will be "the most powerful Android tablet." This could mean it's using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is currently the most powerful one on the market. The original OnePlus Pad used a different chip called MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would be a big upgrade.
In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Pro looks very similar to the original OnePlus Pad, but there are some small differences. The back of the OnePlus Pad Pro seems to have a matte finish, while the original OnePlus Pad had a brushed metal look. The colors are also slightly different. The OnePlus Pad Pro comes in a green color, but it's not the same as the "Halo Green" color of the original OnePlus Pad. There's also a new dark gray or black color option for the OnePlus Pad Pro.
Back in April, there was a rumor that the OnePlus Pad 2 would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but the fact that OnePlus is calling the OnePlus Pad Pro the "most powerful Android tablet" makes it seem more likely. Whether this is a coincidence or not, it seems likely that the OnePlus Pad Pro is simply the Chinese version of the OnePlus Pad 2.
This naming strategy wouldn't be new for OnePlus. In the past, they've released phones under different names in China compared to the global market. This approach might be due to a number of factors, such as catering to different consumer preferences or market regulations. Regardless of the reason, it's something to keep in mind if you're looking to buy a OnePlus device and are unsure about which model is right for you.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: