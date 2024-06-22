The chinese OnePlus Pad Pro might just be the anticipated global OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad Pro | Image credit — OnePlus









OnePlus Pad Pro announcement | Image credit — OnePlus via Weibo

There aren't many details available yet, but OnePlus did say on Weibo that the OnePlus Pad Pro will be "the most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 would be a big upgrade.



In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Pro looks very similar to the original OnePlus Pad, but there are some small differences. The back of the OnePlus Pad Pro seems to have a matte finish, while the original OnePlus Pad had a brushed metal look. The colors are also slightly different. The OnePlus Pad Pro comes in a green color, but it's not the same as the "Halo Green" color of the original OnePlus Pad. There's also a new dark gray or black color option for the OnePlus Pad Pro.



Back in April, there was a rumor that the OnePlus Pad 2 would use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but the fact that OnePlus is calling the OnePlus Pad Pro the "most powerful Android tablet " makes it seem more likely. Whether this is a coincidence or not, it seems likely that the OnePlus Pad Pro is simply the Chinese version of the OnePlus Pad 2. There aren't many details available yet, but OnePlus did say on Weibo that the OnePlus Pad Pro will be "the most powerful Android tablet ." This could mean it's using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is currently the most powerful one on the market. The original OnePlus Pad used a different chip called MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, so thewould be a big upgrade.In terms of design, the OnePlus Pad Pro looks very similar to the original OnePlus Pad, but there are some small differences. The back of the OnePlus Pad Pro seems to have a matte finish, while the original OnePlus Pad had a brushed metal look. The colors are also slightly different. The OnePlus Pad Pro comes in a green color, but it's not the same as the "Halo Green" color of the original OnePlus Pad. There's also a new dark gray or black color option for the OnePlus Pad Pro.Back in April, there was a rumor that the OnePlus Pad 2 would use thechip. This hasn't been confirmed yet, but the fact that OnePlus is calling the OnePlus Pad Pro the "most powerful" makes it seem more likely. Whether this is a coincidence or not, it seems likely that the OnePlus Pad Pro is simply the Chinese version of the OnePlus Pad 2.





This naming strategy wouldn't be new for OnePlus. In the past, they've released phones under different names in China compared to the global market. This approach might be due to a number of factors, such as catering to different consumer preferences or market regulations. Regardless of the reason, it's something to keep in mind if you're looking to buy a OnePlus device and are unsure about which model is right for you.