OnePlus confirms massive launch event for June 27
OnePlus has several products incoming, but the large majority will only be introduced in China. At least four new products will be unveiled next week by the Chinese company: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad Pro, OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 3.

All four will be announced on June 27 and will be available for purchase in China right away or in just a few days, OnePlus confirmed this week. Information about these upcoming products leaked in the past, but if you haven’t been following our news feed, here are the most important details.

The Ace 3 Pro is OnePlus’ new high-end smartphone. The device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12/256GB, 16/512GB, or 24GB/1TB. A Collector’s Edition is expected to be announced too.

As far as the OnePlus Pad Pro goes, this could be one of the first tablets powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The slate comes in different variants (8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 16/512GB) and colors (Space Gray, Nebula Green).

The OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earbuds will be introduced in China for the first time, but they’re already available everywhere else. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in Meteorite Black and Nebula Green. Just like the OnePlus Buds 3, the OnePlus Watch 2 is already available for purchase, but the Chinese company said it will release a new version with a slightly different watch dial and a new watch band (see image below).

Besides these devices, OnePlus is also expected to unveil some accessories, including a 100W SuperVOOC power bank.

Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

