The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast

If you're in the market for a new tablet, Amazon is offering the Galaxy Tab S8+ at a sweet $350 discount. The Galaxy Tab S9 is also on sale at the moment and can be yours for $130 off its price. Both tablets are mobile powerhouses and are great for work and entertainment. So, feel free to snatch one of these handsome fellas if you want a top-tier slate at a more budget-friendly price.
However, in case you want to get a new tablet at an even more affordable price tag, we suggest going for the OnePlus Pad instead. At the moment, this bad boy is available at a sweet $80 discount on Amazon, allowing you to get one for 17% off its cost. Just be sure to act quickly and snatch one through this deal now, as this is a limited-time offer that has been available for a while and may expire soon.
We understand that an $80 discount doesn't seem like a huge markdown, but it's worth noting that the OnePlus Pad is currently at its lowest price on Amazon and can be yours for less than $400 thanks to exactly that 'mere' price cut.
With a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space, the OnePlus Pad offers fast and smooth performance. It has enough firepower to deal with anything, including heavy games like Genshin Impact. In addition to that, its beautiful 11.6-inch display with a 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate is great for watching videos and TV series on the go. There is also support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which makes the watching experience even more amazing.
Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a true bang for your buck with its great performance and awesome display. Furthermore, it's now even more tempting thanks to that sweet discount on Amazon. So, act quickly and get a brand-new OnePlus Pad through this deal today!
