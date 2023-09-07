OnePlus has another, more affordable tablet in the works
OnePlus recently got a taste of the tablet market and seems like it’s readying another product to take on its rivals. Although we don’t know yet how good the OnePlus Pad is doing, but it appears that the Chinese manufacturer is determined to continue to flood the market with new tablets.
The next one is already in the works according to reliable tipster 1NormalUsername (via AndroidAuthority), who spotted a post on the company’s official forums where the name “OnePlus Pad Go” is mentioned, along with its model number, “OPD2304.”
To support the theory, 1NormalUsername also fount the same model number filed at the Bureau of Indian Standards, which points to an Indian release. But wait, there’s more! Max Jambor, another reliable leaker, says that this is indeed the OnePlus Pad Go, but that the tablet won’t be released until 2024.
There’s absolutely no information about the OnePlus Pad Go at the moment apart from its possible market name, which makes sense considering that the tablet is still many months away.
The next one is already in the works according to reliable tipster 1NormalUsername (via AndroidAuthority), who spotted a post on the company’s official forums where the name “OnePlus Pad Go” is mentioned, along with its model number, “OPD2304.”
To support the theory, 1NormalUsername also fount the same model number filed at the Bureau of Indian Standards, which points to an Indian release. But wait, there’s more! Max Jambor, another reliable leaker, says that this is indeed the OnePlus Pad Go, but that the tablet won’t be released until 2024.
If that’s the case, perhaps OnePlus had planned to launch two tablets regardless of how well the OnePlus Pad will do on the market, especially considering that both have been registered at different regulatory entities around the same time.
There’s absolutely no information about the OnePlus Pad Go at the moment apart from its possible market name, which makes sense considering that the tablet is still many months away.
One thing that it’s safe to assume is that this will be a cheaper version of the OnePlus Pad judging by its name. We’ll most likely learn more about OnePlus’ upcoming affordable tablet in the coming month, so stay tuned for more on this one if you’re in the market for a cheap slate.
Things that are NOT allowed: