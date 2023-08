Choose 1 of 6 free gifts for the OnePlus Pad in this UK deal

OnePlus x Bang & Olufsen Limited Edition Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker Black

Four months and some days are left until Christmas, but the gifts are rolling in August! OnePlus is acting like Santa Claus, securing gifts for everyone that makes a purchase of the OnePlus Pad until the end of the month in the United Kingdom.Don’t miss this £449 super solid tablet and claim one of the following gifts for free:This August offer is for the Halo Green variant of the OnePlus Pad, and under the hood, you’ll find 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.Before going on to the technical side of the OnePlus Pad, it’s important to note that some buyers can get a 10% discount on the price, going down to £404.10. The 10% off of the original £449 can be claimed via the Education discount program by OnePlus – basically, you’ll have to verify you’re a student and you’ll get different discounts for various OnePlus products.Now, back to this intriguing device: “Welcome to the world’s first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen”, as OnePlus put it. They call that ratio ReadFit and claim that a more squared display is for a better view while maximizing comfort. The screen resolution is of 2800 x 2000 pixels, incorporating Dolby Vision HDR imaging for a vivid picture.The device is 6.54mm thick, weighing 552g.One of its most impressive features is its charging capabilities – with the 67W SuperVOOC charging standard, a full charge can be achieved in just over 60 minutes. The OnePlus Pad packs a 9510mAh battery that should be enough for 12.4 hours of video playback, its makers claim.The Dimensity 9000 is powering the OnePlus Pad for a fast and smooth experience, secured by eight power-efficient CPU cores. The audio quality on the OnePlus Pad is also on par with the rest of the specifications – you can expect detailed and enhanced sound quality, amplified by four speakers with Dolby Atmos for cinematic acoustics.