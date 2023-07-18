Galaxy Tab S9 battery and charging: what to expect
Samsung's next premium tablet series, the Galaxy Tab S9, is expected to be announced alongside the company's highly-anticipated foldable phones, the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. The event when the unveiling of these devices is expected to take place is scheduled for July 26, with barely a week left to go before we see them. The Galaxy Tab S9 line will consist of a regular Tab S9, a slightly bigger Tab S9+, and a pro-grade Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
For now, based on rumors and leaks, we expect the battery life across the Galaxy Tab S9 series to remain more or less the same as last year. We are hearing that the 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab S9 will sport a bigger battery than its predecessor.
So far, only the vanilla Galaxy Tab S9 battery size has leaked from a reputable source. For the two other models in the series, we expect around the same battery sizes as their respective predecessors. Earlier this year, there was a rumor saying the Ultra will have a slightly smaller battery capacity of 10880 mAh, but the leaker doesn't have a very big track record yet, so take this info with a grain of salt. Here's what we know or estimate so far:
Recently, we've had leaks indicating the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may come with wireless charging support, something its predecessor didn't rock. The Tab S9 and Tab S9+ seem to not sport the feature, but the Ultra getting it is still an upgrade nonetheless.
This information comes from last month's FCC certification on the three models (via Android Headlines).
It is still unclear at the moment. The Tab S9 and S9+ will most likely not support the feature given the fact that they will most likely not support wireless charging at all.
Judging from the leaked FCC certification of the lineup, we expect the Tab S9 series to use a USB-C charger with speeds of up to 45W. Most likely the power adapter will be missing from the box, which has now become a standard even when it comes to tablets. You will most likely be able to use a Qi-supporting charger for the tablets. When we know more, we'll make sure to update this article, so check back later!
It seems like the series will sport the same charging speeds as last year's Galaxy Tab S8 series. This means up to 45W of fast charging support. For the Tab S8 series, Samsung indicates the charging can go to 100% in 80 minutes for the Tab S8 and S8+, and for 90 minutes for the Ultra. We estimate the Tab S9 series is going to enjoy the same treatment.
Of course, when we get the tablets for a review we'll be testing them, and you'll know way more once they are official on their battery life, real-life battery performance, and charging, so stay tuned!
Will the Galaxy Tab S9 have better battery life?
As for the Tab S9+ and Ultra, there are no concrete leaks yet and some rumors with conflicting information, so for now, it's safest to assume the battery life will be similar to the predecessors for those two. We also have to think about the new chip the tablet series may run (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, possibly the overclocked version), which also may influence the battery life of the devices in a positive way.
How much battery will the Galaxy Tab S9 have?
* Only the Tab S9's battery capacity has been leaked. The Tab S9 Ultra and Tab S9 Plus' battery capacity is an estimation based on the previous models. Wired charging has been leaked to be the same as predecessors at 45W, and the Ultra has been rumored to feature wireless charging, while the other two models of the series will most likely not have wireless charging.
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
|Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
|Galaxy Tab S8
|Battery capacity
|11200 mAh*
|10090 mAh*
|8400 - 8500mAh*
|11200 mAh
|10090 mAh
|8000 mAh
|Wired charging
|45W*
|45W*
|45W*
|45W
|45W
|45W
|Wireless charging
|Yes*
|No*
|No*
|No
|No
|No
Will the Galaxy Tab S9 have wireless charging?
Will the Galaxy Tab S9 have reverse wireless charging?
However, the Tab S9 Ultra is rumored to sport wireless charging support and that's getting our hopes up for a possible reverse wireless charging too. Actually, it's quite a great feature for a tablet with a big battery to have. We'll see if Samsung will grace its fans with this feature this time around or not.
What charger will the Galaxy Tab S9 use?
How fast will the Galaxy Tab S9 charge?
