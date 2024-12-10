The original OnePlus Pad is getting updated to Android 15

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OnePlus continues to roll out Android 15 updates to its devices. After the OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and a few other devices, we’re now returning to the company’s tablet roots. The original OnePlus Pad, the company’s first Android tablet, is now getting the highly-anticipated OxygenOS 15 update.

Although the rollout comes with a catch, it’s definitely not something that should prevent users getting their OnePlus Pad tablets updated to Android 15 by the end of the year.

The big catch is that the update is only available in India at the moment. However, OnePlus announced that OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus Pad is set to reach the NA and EU regions next week, but only if everything goes smoothly in India.

Unlike the first OxygenOS 15 update rolled out by OnePlus, this one includes most of the AI-powered features that the company planned to include. That said, here are the most important new features and improvements that come with the OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15 update:

Ultra animation effects
  • Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system.

AI Retouch
  • Introduces AI Detail Boost to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant or low-quality photos.
  • With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.
  • Introduces the AI Reflection Eraser to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows.

AI Notes
  • Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish and optimize style AI writing features to assist you with drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.
  • Introduces the Format feature to organize scattered information into well-organized content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.
  • Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio.

Luminous rendering effects
  • Optimizes the rounded corner design by standardizing its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature.

Flux themes
  • Introduces new personalized customization options for the Lock screen and Home screen. The Lock screen supports clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills and more. The Home screen supports blurred wallpapers and more.

Photo editing
  • Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.
  • Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos.

Floating Window and Split View
  • Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.

Notifications & Quick Settings
  • Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.
  • Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimized layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations.

OnePlus Share
  • Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices.

Battery & charging
  • Introduces "Charging limit" to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.
  • Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long.

Privacy protection
  • Improves Private Safe with the new categorized browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.
  • Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

To download the update, open your OnePlus Pad and navigate to Settings / System & Updates / Software update. Then click the “update now” button on the card to download the update if it’s available. Keep in mind that since this is a staged rollout, it might take a few days for the update to show up on your OnePlus Pad tablet.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

