The 12.2-inch Huawei MatePad Pro (2025) is official with a top-shelf, anti-glare, bright display
Another day, another tablet – but is this THE one to make you ditch your old, beat-up laptop?
Up Next:
The tablet world welcomes another strong contender – the Huawei MatePad Pro (2025) that arrives with a 12.2-inch display and lots of goodies.
If the Huawei MatePad Pro (2025) moniker sounds familiar to you, that's because we recently reviewed a similarly sounding tablet, namely – the 13.2-inch Huawei MatePad Pro.
That's the question that pops up in my head immediately after every new tablet that's unveiled out there.
That's because laptops (which can be super-thin and very lightweight) are still… well, laptops: they often require bulky chargers, accessories and, despite being multiple times more compact than a desktop, are still voluminous. Laptops can also be pricey, some costing north of $2,000.
There's something super convenient about grabbing a tablet and just starting to use it via its touchscreen (by hand or with the help of a stylus). In fact, 2-in-1 laptops (and especially the ones with detachable screens) have been trying for years to mimic what tablets offer in terms of practicality.
The 12.2-inch MatePad Pro (2025) model is here with a Tandem OLED PaperMatte display.
The term Tandem OLED indicates that the slate utilizes a dual-stack OLED structure. There are two organic light-emitting diode (OLED) layers that are placed on top of each other within the display.
Why? Because it allows for the overall brightness of the screen to be increased without a proportional rise in power consumption, making it more energy-efficient than traditional OLED panels. By spreading the workload across two layers, the display also experiences less wear over time, improving durability and reducing the risk of screen burn-in. This is especially beneficial for tablets used for long periods, whether for media consumption, graphic design, or multitasking. I assume you're getting the MatePad Pro to use it heavily, not lock it in a drawer, so this is great!
PaperMatte display, on the other hand, is all about eye comfort and usability. The tablet's screen surface has a matte texture that reduces reflections and glare, closely simulating the look and feel of real paper. This makes it particularly suitable for reading, note-taking, or drawing, as it minimizes strain on the eyes over extended periods.
The anti-glare coating also helps maintain visibility in bright lighting conditions, including sunlight. Unlike glossy screens, it resists fingerprints and smudges, keeping the display clear during everyday use. Keep in mind that the full potential of the screen can't be unleashed because of the matte coating's properties. Personally, I prefer an anti-reflective and glare-free screen, so I guess the MatePad Pro is fine by me, but I just had to warn you.
The new 12.2-inch tablet is coupled with the Huawei Glide Keyboard, a stylus that's housed in the charging compartment and an upgraded Huawei Notes app.
So far, there isn't a confirmation if the Glide Keyboard has been updated. When we reviewed the 13.2-inch model, we found this accessory to be a mix of strengths and drawbacks in terms of usability.
It comes in two parts: a magnetic back cover with a built-in kickstand, and the keyboard itself. The back cover stands out for its practicality, offering both protection for the tablet and flexible support with its adjustable stand. It's well-designed and adds to the overall usability of the device.
The keyboard provides a solid typing experience with no major complaints. However, the touchpad fell short in our previous review. While its size is adequate, its performance is inconsistent – it occasionally lagged and lacked responsiveness. Scrolling felt sluggish, and there's no option in the settings to adjust the speed, which limits its usability and convenience. This is an area that could benefit from a software fix, so we're hoping for it for sure. Another downside is the process of attaching the keyboard, which can be slightly awkward and not as seamless as expected.
It should be noted that there isn't any information about the chipset, software, or battery inside the new slate right now.
The Kirin T92 handled everyday tasks efficiently, delivering a smooth experience when navigating HarmonyOS 4.3. The system interface was fast and responsive, but in terms of raw processing power, it still lagged behind competitors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon or Apple's M-series chips. For typical tasks such as browsing, video streaming, productivity work, and digital sketching, the performance was more than adequate. However, users with demanding workloads or expectations of high-end performance may have noticed the gap.
HarmonyOS 4.3 was the operating system in use, and as with other Huawei devices, the absence of Google services remained a consideration. While the AppGallery offered many apps, some mainstream titles still required sideloading or alternative methods. Google Workspace accounts, however, remained trickier to fully support.
The device featured a 10,100mAh battery – which should also be on the 12.2-inch version – but battery life was slightly shorter on the larger tablet, likely due to the larger display. With support for 100W fast charging and a 100W charger included in the box, the bigger tablet charged fully in about 90 minutes, making it a practical choice for heavy daily use. I expect the same for the new model.
As far as prices go, Huawei's 13.2-inch tablet can be purchased for less than £1,000 in the UK (about $1,330 when directly converted). But in reality, it was sold at £850 thanks to juicy discounts by Huawei. Similar deals would be nice for the new model as well, so keep an eye on those Amazon offers…
Are we finally bridging the gap between computers and tablets?
That's the question that pops up in my head immediately after every new tablet that's unveiled out there.
That's because laptops (which can be super-thin and very lightweight) are still… well, laptops: they often require bulky chargers, accessories and, despite being multiple times more compact than a desktop, are still voluminous. Laptops can also be pricey, some costing north of $2,000.
That's why I'm a big believer in tablets. Tablets are sleek, (generally) more compact, their keyboards (often sold separately as accessories) are lightweight, many support cellular connectivity and nowadays, pack seriously good displays and offer respectable performance.
Let's check out the new Huawei MatePad Pro (2025)
Image credit – Huawei
The 12.2-inch MatePad Pro (2025) model is here with a Tandem OLED PaperMatte display.
The term Tandem OLED indicates that the slate utilizes a dual-stack OLED structure. There are two organic light-emitting diode (OLED) layers that are placed on top of each other within the display.
Why? Because it allows for the overall brightness of the screen to be increased without a proportional rise in power consumption, making it more energy-efficient than traditional OLED panels. By spreading the workload across two layers, the display also experiences less wear over time, improving durability and reducing the risk of screen burn-in. This is especially beneficial for tablets used for long periods, whether for media consumption, graphic design, or multitasking. I assume you're getting the MatePad Pro to use it heavily, not lock it in a drawer, so this is great!
Recommended Stories
Additionally, Tandem OLED should enhance color accuracy, contrast, and HDR performance, which, in turn, could result in more vivid and realistic visuals with deeper blacks and brighter highlights.
PaperMatte display, on the other hand, is all about eye comfort and usability. The tablet's screen surface has a matte texture that reduces reflections and glare, closely simulating the look and feel of real paper. This makes it particularly suitable for reading, note-taking, or drawing, as it minimizes strain on the eyes over extended periods.
The anti-glare coating also helps maintain visibility in bright lighting conditions, including sunlight. Unlike glossy screens, it resists fingerprints and smudges, keeping the display clear during everyday use. Keep in mind that the full potential of the screen can't be unleashed because of the matte coating's properties. Personally, I prefer an anti-reflective and glare-free screen, so I guess the MatePad Pro is fine by me, but I just had to warn you.
Image credit – Huawei
The new 12.2-inch tablet is coupled with the Huawei Glide Keyboard, a stylus that's housed in the charging compartment and an upgraded Huawei Notes app.
So far, there isn't a confirmation if the Glide Keyboard has been updated. When we reviewed the 13.2-inch model, we found this accessory to be a mix of strengths and drawbacks in terms of usability.
It comes in two parts: a magnetic back cover with a built-in kickstand, and the keyboard itself. The back cover stands out for its practicality, offering both protection for the tablet and flexible support with its adjustable stand. It's well-designed and adds to the overall usability of the device.
The keyboard provides a solid typing experience with no major complaints. However, the touchpad fell short in our previous review. While its size is adequate, its performance is inconsistent – it occasionally lagged and lacked responsiveness. Scrolling felt sluggish, and there's no option in the settings to adjust the speed, which limits its usability and convenience. This is an area that could benefit from a software fix, so we're hoping for it for sure. Another downside is the process of attaching the keyboard, which can be slightly awkward and not as seamless as expected.
Image credit – Huawei
It should be noted that there isn't any information about the chipset, software, or battery inside the new slate right now.
The MatePad Pro 13.2 PaperMatte was powered by the Kirin T92 chipset, an internal upgrade over the Kirin 9000S used in the smaller 12.2-inch model of last year. It came paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The new 2025 model should be on par, on better than its larger sibling.
The Kirin T92 handled everyday tasks efficiently, delivering a smooth experience when navigating HarmonyOS 4.3. The system interface was fast and responsive, but in terms of raw processing power, it still lagged behind competitors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon or Apple's M-series chips. For typical tasks such as browsing, video streaming, productivity work, and digital sketching, the performance was more than adequate. However, users with demanding workloads or expectations of high-end performance may have noticed the gap.
Image credit – Huawei
HarmonyOS 4.3 was the operating system in use, and as with other Huawei devices, the absence of Google services remained a consideration. While the AppGallery offered many apps, some mainstream titles still required sideloading or alternative methods. Google Workspace accounts, however, remained trickier to fully support.
The device featured a 10,100mAh battery – which should also be on the 12.2-inch version – but battery life was slightly shorter on the larger tablet, likely due to the larger display. With support for 100W fast charging and a 100W charger included in the box, the bigger tablet charged fully in about 90 minutes, making it a practical choice for heavy daily use. I expect the same for the new model.
As far as prices go, Huawei's 13.2-inch tablet can be purchased for less than £1,000 in the UK (about $1,330 when directly converted). But in reality, it was sold at £850 thanks to juicy discounts by Huawei. Similar deals would be nice for the new model as well, so keep an eye on those Amazon offers…
The 12.2-inch MatePad Pro (2025) looks like a solid gadget, especially when it comes to its anti-reflective Tandem OLED display, its large battery (and superfast charging speeds!), and the fact that can easily surpass your old mid-range laptop in terms of performance and productivity.
Things that are NOT allowed: