Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The 12.2-inch Huawei MatePad Pro (2025) is official with a top-shelf, anti-glare, bright display

Another day, another tablet – but is this THE one to make you ditch your old, beat-up laptop?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Tablets Huawei
Huawei tablet.
The tablet world welcomes another strong contender – the Huawei MatePad Pro (2025) that arrives with a 12.2-inch display and lots of goodies.

If the Huawei MatePad Pro (2025) moniker sounds familiar to you, that's because we recently reviewed a similarly sounding tablet, namely – the 13.2-inch Huawei MatePad Pro.

Are we finally bridging the gap between computers and tablets?


That's the question that pops up in my head immediately after every new tablet that's unveiled out there.

That's because laptops (which can be super-thin and very lightweight) are still… well, laptops: they often require bulky chargers, accessories and, despite being multiple times more compact than a desktop, are still voluminous. Laptops can also be pricey, some costing north of $2,000.

That's why I'm a big believer in tablets. Tablets are sleek, (generally) more compact, their keyboards (often sold separately as accessories) are lightweight, many support cellular connectivity and nowadays, pack seriously good displays and offer respectable performance.

There's something super convenient about grabbing a tablet and just starting to use it via its touchscreen (by hand or with the help of a stylus). In fact, 2-in-1 laptops (and especially the ones with detachable screens) have been trying for years to mimic what tablets offer in terms of practicality.

Let's check out the new Huawei MatePad Pro (2025)



The 12.2-inch MatePad Pro (2025) model is here with a Tandem OLED PaperMatte display.

The term Tandem OLED indicates that the slate utilizes a dual-stack OLED structure. There are two organic light-emitting diode (OLED) layers that are placed on top of each other within the display.

Why? Because it allows for the overall brightness of the screen to be increased without a proportional rise in power consumption, making it more energy-efficient than traditional OLED panels. By spreading the workload across two layers, the display also experiences less wear over time, improving durability and reducing the risk of screen burn-in. This is especially beneficial for tablets used for long periods, whether for media consumption, graphic design, or multitasking. I assume you're getting the MatePad Pro to use it heavily, not lock it in a drawer, so this is great!

Recommended Stories
Additionally, Tandem OLED should enhance color accuracy, contrast, and HDR performance, which, in turn, could result in more vivid and realistic visuals with deeper blacks and brighter highlights.

PaperMatte display, on the other hand, is all about eye comfort and usability. The tablet's screen surface has a matte texture that reduces reflections and glare, closely simulating the look and feel of real paper. This makes it particularly suitable for reading, note-taking, or drawing, as it minimizes strain on the eyes over extended periods.

The anti-glare coating also helps maintain visibility in bright lighting conditions, including sunlight. Unlike glossy screens, it resists fingerprints and smudges, keeping the display clear during everyday use. Keep in mind that the full potential of the screen can't be unleashed because of the matte coating's properties. Personally, I prefer an anti-reflective and glare-free screen, so I guess the MatePad Pro is fine by me, but I just had to warn you.



The new 12.2-inch tablet is coupled with the Huawei Glide Keyboard, a stylus that's housed in the charging compartment and an upgraded Huawei Notes app.

So far, there isn't a confirmation if the Glide Keyboard has been updated. When we reviewed the 13.2-inch model, we found this accessory to be a mix of strengths and drawbacks in terms of usability.

It comes in two parts: a magnetic back cover with a built-in kickstand, and the keyboard itself. The back cover stands out for its practicality, offering both protection for the tablet and flexible support with its adjustable stand. It's well-designed and adds to the overall usability of the device.

The keyboard provides a solid typing experience with no major complaints. However, the touchpad fell short in our previous review. While its size is adequate, its performance is inconsistent – it occasionally lagged and lacked responsiveness. Scrolling felt sluggish, and there's no option in the settings to adjust the speed, which limits its usability and convenience. This is an area that could benefit from a software fix, so we're hoping for it for sure. Another downside is the process of attaching the keyboard, which can be slightly awkward and not as seamless as expected.



It should be noted that there isn't any information about the chipset, software, or battery inside the new slate right now.

The MatePad Pro 13.2 PaperMatte was powered by the Kirin T92 chipset, an internal upgrade over the Kirin 9000S used in the smaller 12.2-inch model of last year. It came paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The new 2025 model should be on par, on better than its larger sibling.

The Kirin T92 handled everyday tasks efficiently, delivering a smooth experience when navigating HarmonyOS 4.3. The system interface was fast and responsive, but in terms of raw processing power, it still lagged behind competitors like Qualcomm's Snapdragon or Apple's M-series chips. For typical tasks such as browsing, video streaming, productivity work, and digital sketching, the performance was more than adequate. However, users with demanding workloads or expectations of high-end performance may have noticed the gap.



HarmonyOS 4.3 was the operating system in use, and as with other Huawei devices, the absence of Google services remained a consideration. While the AppGallery offered many apps, some mainstream titles still required sideloading or alternative methods. Google Workspace accounts, however, remained trickier to fully support.

The device featured a 10,100mAh battery – which should also be on the 12.2-inch version – but battery life was slightly shorter on the larger tablet, likely due to the larger display. With support for 100W fast charging and a 100W charger included in the box, the bigger tablet charged fully in about 90 minutes, making it a practical choice for heavy daily use. I expect the same for the new model.

As far as prices go, Huawei's 13.2-inch tablet can be purchased for less than £1,000 in the UK (about $1,330 when directly converted). But in reality, it was sold at £850 thanks to juicy discounts by Huawei. Similar deals would be nice for the new model as well, so keep an eye on those Amazon offers…

The 12.2-inch MatePad Pro (2025) looks like a solid gadget, especially when it comes to its anti-reflective Tandem OLED display, its large battery (and superfast charging speeds!), and the fact that can easily surpass your old mid-range laptop in terms of performance and productivity.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
CTIA warns AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers will start experiencing congestion next year
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required
T-Mobile is throwing free iPhone 16 Pros left, right, and center with no trade-in required

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless