Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

OnePlus opens sales for the OnePlus Pad 2 in the US

By
0comments
OnePlus opens sales for the OnePlus Pad 2 in the US
Earlier this month, OnePlus unveiled its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, and it was immediately available for pre-order. However, if you are not a fan of pre-ordering and waiting, there is good news – the Pad 2 is now available for sale in the US.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is now up for sale in the US


The OnePlus Pad 2 is up for grabs on OnePlus' official US site now, and you can expect it to hit Amazon later this summer. It is available in Nimbus Gray and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $549.99. Of course, OnePlus has some deals going on, like $50 off if you trade in any tablet, regardless of its condition.

Unlike many companies these days, OnePlus still includes a power adapter with its products. So, when you get the OnePlus Pad 2, you'll also get a SuperVOOC Power Adapter.

The Pad 2 comes with a hefty 9,510mAh battery that supports up to 67W charging. According to OnePlus, this battery can provide up to 43 days of standby time, which is impressive if true! Charging the Pad 2 from 0 to 100% should take about an hour and 20 minutes with the included charger.



This powerful tablet is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. It features a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display that can dynamically switch between 30, 48, 60, 90, 120, and 144Hz refresh rates. The screen has a peak brightness of 900 nits, so it might not be the best for bright, sunny days outdoors.

If you're a OnePlus fan looking to enhance your mobile setup, the Pad 2 is a good choice with its sleek design and powerful specs. Plus, if you already have a OnePlus smartphone, you can easily connect it to the Pad 2 for a smoother experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless