OnePlus opens sales for the OnePlus Pad 2 in the US
Earlier this month, OnePlus unveiled its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2, and it was immediately available for pre-order. However, if you are not a fan of pre-ordering and waiting, there is good news – the Pad 2 is now available for sale in the US.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is up for grabs on OnePlus' official US site now, and you can expect it to hit Amazon later this summer. It is available in Nimbus Gray and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $549.99. Of course, OnePlus has some deals going on, like $50 off if you trade in any tablet, regardless of its condition.
The Pad 2 comes with a hefty 9,510mAh battery that supports up to 67W charging. According to OnePlus, this battery can provide up to 43 days of standby time, which is impressive if true! Charging the Pad 2 from 0 to 100% should take about an hour and 20 minutes with the included charger.
This powerful tablet is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. It features a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display that can dynamically switch between 30, 48, 60, 90, 120, and 144Hz refresh rates. The screen has a peak brightness of 900 nits, so it might not be the best for bright, sunny days outdoors.
Unlike many companies these days, OnePlus still includes a power adapter with its products. So, when you get the OnePlus Pad 2, you'll also get a SuperVOOC Power Adapter.
OnePlus Pad 2 has a 12.1-inch display. | Image credit – OnePlus
If you're a OnePlus fan looking to enhance your mobile setup, the Pad 2 is a good choice with its sleek design and powerful specs. Plus, if you already have a OnePlus smartphone, you can easily connect it to the Pad 2 for a smoother experience.
