The OnePlus Pad 2 is a deal you can't miss at $70 off and a gift worth $99.99

A OnePlus Pad 2 model is placed on a white table against a red background.
Seeking a fantastic mid-range tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a great asking price? Consider the OnePlus Pad 2! This bad boy can set you back some $549.99 at its standard price, which is way less than the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S10 Series. But the OnePlus Store lets you score an ultra-rare $70 discount with coupon code "LUCKY25" applied at checkout!

The OnePlus Pad 2 is $70 off with coupon code

$479 99
$549 99
$70 off (13%)
The OnePlus Store is giving Android tablet seekers a lovely OnePlus Pad 2 deal they just can't miss! The slate is currently $70 off with coupon code "LUCKY25" (applied at checkout) and arrives with a free OnePlus Stylo 2, saving you an extra $99.99.
Buy at OnePlus

To sweeten the pot, the official store gives you a free stylus on top of that sweet $70 discount! That's right—you get the OnePlus Stylo 2 for free with your tablet purchase, saving you an extra $99.99. Don't need this accessory? No worries! You can alternatively get the $39.99 OnePlus Folio Case 2 without paying a single penny. We think the stylus is the better gift, but to each their own.

While we've seen other OnePlus Pad 2 discounts this year, the device hasn't been that cheap for months! There were a few modest $50 price cuts, meaning you can now buy it at its best price of 2025. That said, it's not at its lowest price ever. Back in November and December, the slate was $100 off.

We've tested this Android tablet extensively (see our OnePlus Pad 2 review for context) and were impressed by what it offers for such a decent asking price. To begin with, you get a pretty smooth 12.1-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rates and great brightness levels.

The device is also quite fast and responsive, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. As you can see via the benchmark results in our review, it doesn't ace every single performance test, but you get a great day-to-day experience. The model also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, enabling stutter-free multitasking and split-screen mode use.

Add a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging to this lovely package, and you've got a real mid-range tablet winner. If you don't want to wait however long it takes for those extra-exciting $100 price cuts to return, know the OnePlus Pad 2 is a perfectly suitable pick at $70 off and a $99.99 stylo as a gift. Make sure you add the coupon code "LUCKY25" at checkout on the OnePlus Store to claim your discount.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

