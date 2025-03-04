The OnePlus Pad 2 is a deal you can't miss at $70 off and a gift worth $99.99
Seeking a fantastic mid-range tablet with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a great asking price? Consider the OnePlus Pad 2! This bad boy can set you back some $549.99 at its standard price, which is way less than the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S10 Series. But the OnePlus Store lets you score an ultra-rare $70 discount with coupon code "LUCKY25" applied at checkout!
To sweeten the pot, the official store gives you a free stylus on top of that sweet $70 discount! That's right—you get the OnePlus Stylo 2 for free with your tablet purchase, saving you an extra $99.99. Don't need this accessory? No worries! You can alternatively get the $39.99 OnePlus Folio Case 2 without paying a single penny. We think the stylus is the better gift, but to each their own.
We've tested this Android tablet extensively (see our OnePlus Pad 2 review for context) and were impressed by what it offers for such a decent asking price. To begin with, you get a pretty smooth 12.1-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rates and great brightness levels.
Add a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging to this lovely package, and you've got a real mid-range tablet winner. If you don't want to wait however long it takes for those extra-exciting $100 price cuts to return, know the OnePlus Pad 2 is a perfectly suitable pick at $70 off and a $99.99 stylo as a gift. Make sure you add the coupon code "LUCKY25" at checkout on the OnePlus Store to claim your discount.
While we've seen other OnePlus Pad 2 discounts this year, the device hasn't been that cheap for months! There were a few modest $50 price cuts, meaning you can now buy it at its best price of 2025. That said, it's not at its lowest price ever. Back in November and December, the slate was $100 off.
The device is also quite fast and responsive, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside. As you can see via the benchmark results in our review, it doesn't ace every single performance test, but you get a great day-to-day experience. The model also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, enabling stutter-free multitasking and split-screen mode use.
