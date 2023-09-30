Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild

While OnePlus has yet to unveil its first foldable phone, the book-style foldable OnePlus Open was spotted in public by Instant Bollywood (via AndroidCentral ) being held by Indian movie star Anushka Sharma. She was caught on video holding the phone and a still from the video shows the OnePlus logo underneath the rear camera circle. Near the end of the video, Anushka opens the foldable to view the larger internal display.





OnePlus Open is expected to copy more than a few design cues from the upcoming book-style foldable from its stablemate Oppo. Both firms are part of China's BBK Electronics and a couple of years ago Oppo and OnePlus merged their R&D teams. Some of the specs are the same as those expected on Oppo's Find N3 Fold including an internal 7.82-inch display carrying a resolution of 2268 x 2240.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Theis expected to copy more than a few design cues from the upcoming book-style foldable from its stablemate Oppo. Both firms are part of China's BBK Electronics and a couple of years ago Oppo and OnePlus merged their R&D teams. Some of the specs are the same as those expected on Oppo's Find N3 Fold including an internal 7.82-inch display carrying a resolution of 2268 x 2240.

The OnePlus Open is expected to sport an external 6.31-inch display with a 2484 x 1116 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The rear camera setup could include a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP telephoto camera with a periscope lens. The color option of the model in Sharma's hands is known as Voyage Black and is one of two colors expected. The second color option is Emerald Eclipse, a type of green. We expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 application processor (AP) to be found under the hood.







We could see the device come with 16GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage. Android 13 should be pre-installed on the phone. Keeping the lights on will be a 4800mAh battery that will support 67W fast charging. We could see the phone unveiled later this month





OnePlus has been known to put unannounced phones in the hands of celebrities to generate a buzz for them (the phones, not the celebrities). Ironically, Anushka Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, is a brand ambassador for another company under the BBK Electronics umbrella, Vivo.

