OnePlus Open release date might be as soon as next month
The foldable smartphone market is gearing up to welcome a new contender: the OnePlus Open. We have known for a while that the Chinese company OnePlus has been hard at work developing its first foldable phone. However, its release date has remained somewhat of a mystery. Initially expected in August, it was postponed, likely due to the Nokia-OPPO patent dispute. Now, fresh rumors are pointing to a new release date.
If Max's crystal ball is accurate, we're less than a month away from witnessing the OnePlus Open in action. OnePlus' first foldable phone is expected to feature a spacious 7.8-inch inner display boasting QHD resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Open will sport a camera setup that includes a 48MP wide-angle lens, joined by a 48MP ultra-wide shooter and a 64MP telephoto lens.
These cameras will be neatly tucked into a circular camera island design reminiscent of the one seen on the OnePlus 11, and they'll likely receive tuning from the renowned photography experts at Hasselblad, a long-time OnePlus partner. The rumor mill is buzzing with speculation that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power the OnePlus Open.
The OnePlus Open is expected to be released in the US as well, and its main competitors would probably be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold. OnePlus’ first foldable phone price is still unclear, but we hope it will cost a bit less than its competitors, both of which are now priced at $1,799.
During its recent press conference, OnePlus teased the upcoming arrival of its foldable phone but didn't spill the beans on a specific date. Nevertheless, a reliable source, tipster Max Jambor (as reported by 9to5Google), known for his spot-on OnePlus predictions, recently shared that the OnePlus Open is launching on October 19.
OnePlus today announced that #OnePlusOpen is launching “soon”— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) September 20, 2023
Now let me tell you what soon means: The very first foldable smartphone from @OnePlus is launching October 19th! ️
I’m truly excited about this device!
