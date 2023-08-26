OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy

Looks are almost everything to people when they are choosing a new phone to buy, which makes phone-makers pay extra attention to both the aesthetic and functional design of one of the only gadgets we carry all day every day.

The OnePlus Open looks better than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Pixel Fold , and if you don’t agree… meet me in the comments.

OnePlus Open: Making the best folding phone on the market starts with amazing design but is OnePlus’ first folding phone going to be at least as durable as the Galaxy Z Fold? And is it going to be cheaper?

The words to describe the aesthetic design of the revisedare “cleaner” and “bolder” than what we initially saw. Judging by the leaked renders, the new design OnePlus has decided on looks beautiful but also makes the phone look like a small tank. Perhaps what sticks out most about the revised design of theare the camera island, and the thickness of the device.As far as the camera island is concerned, we’re looking at what appears to be a much larger circular housing with a cleaner design aesthetic and only an “H” as opposed to the entire Hasselblad logo seen in the old renders.It’s not exactly clear whether OnePlus has increased the size of the camera island to make the phone look more intimidating, or if it’s the apparent decrease in the phone’s size that simply makes the camera island look larger. Either way, I like the new camera island design that’s not shy to stick out.To the second point (of thickness), the updatedrenders make the phone look thicker than initially expected. Although this might be due to the angle of the new renders, where the side view of OnePlus’ foldable is more pronounced. We don’t know how thick theis going to be as of now but it is expected to be thinner than the, which won’t be that shocking, considering Samsung’s tablet-style foldable is the thickest one on the market.Apart from that, aesthetically, we’re looking at a faux leather back, which should make the phone lighter and help it deal with fingerprints, while also making it easier to grip. Looks aside, I’m a big fan of faux leather on the back of phones because it makes them less fragile compared to ones that use glass.