Xiaomi has just launched its latest foldable: the MIX Fold 3





The MIX Fold 3 offers a choice of two colors: Star Gold and Moon Shadow Black, with the latter boasting a texture that feels like leather and is resistant to fingerprints. Also, the MIX Fold 3 offers a Dragon scale fiber version, which is extra tough, and light at the same time, and comes at the same price.









The MIX Fold 3 offers three options: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at 8,999 Chinese Yuan (approximately $1240), and another with 16GB of RAM and 521GB of storage for 9,999 Chinese Yuan ($1380). There's also a variant featuring 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of storage, available at 10,999 Chinese Yuan ($1514).





The MIX Fold 3 rocks a zero-hinge tech that the company says is top-notch in today's smartphone scene. Xiaomi promises a whopping 500,000 folds, which is seriously impressive. On top of this, the Fold 3 sports a UTG inner screen that chips in to slim down the MIX Fold 3 by a solid 12.5% compared to the MIX Fold 2.





The external screen measures 6.56 inches and is made from Gorilla Glass. When unfolded, the inner display spans 8.03 inches, offering an ideal canvas for watching videos, playing games, or enjoying various forms of entertainment. Also thanks to the UTG display, the inner screen is absolutely flat when unfolded. With a display capable of up to 2600 nits of brightness, this phone ensures comfortable visibility even in outdoor settings. Both displays support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.



The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 comes fitted with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, lightning-fast UFS 4.0 storage, and LPDDR5X RAM.



And let's not forget, the flagship's battery supports 67W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The MIX Fold 3 comes with a 4800mAh battery which, according to Xiaomi, can last up to 22 hours on a single charge.








