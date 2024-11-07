OnePlus 12 starts receiving stable Android 15 update, but there’s a catch
OnePlus 12 received its last open beta version of OxygenOS 15 update about a week ago. Today, the Chinese handset maker announced the stable version of the highly-anticipated OxygenOS 15 update is making its way to OnePlus 12 units all over the world.
Typically, it takes OnePlus a few months to roll out a major OS update. With OnePlus 12, however, the company seems to have skipped a few steps and decided to provide users with the Android 15 update much earlier than we have expected.
Even without the AI-related features, the OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15 update brings quite a lot of new features and improvements. Here are some of the most important changes that you should get with this specific build:
Animations
Visual effects
The rounded corner design has also been refined to ensure uniformity, with smooth, continuous curvature applied across all elements.
Floating Window and Split View
Notifications & Quick Settings
Battery & charging
Sounds & vibration
Safety
Privacy
Private Safe now features categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data organization.
A new Home screen shortcut for hidden apps provides quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.
OnePlus says that it has already stated the rollout across India, North America, Europe and other regions. The company also confirmed that this is a staged release, which means the update will continue to reach more users in batches throughout this week. Depending on where you live you should be looking for these firmware versions:
Keep in mind that if you want to submit bugs, you can do so by opening the Google Dialer and typing *#800#. You’ll be presented with a menu that allows you to submit bugs. It’s worth mentioning though that this is only available in India for now, so if you live in another country, you’ll have to share your feedback directly on the OnePlus forums.
Photo editing
- The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.
Floating Window and Split View
- New Floating Window gestures: swipe down on a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down again to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.
- Resizable Split View windows allow dragging the divider or tapping to expand the display area as needed.
Notifications & Quick Settings
- The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.
- Quick Settings has been revamped for a more visually appealing layout, with smoother and refined animations.
Battery & charging
- The new "Charging limit" feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.
- The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.
Sounds & vibration
- Holo Audio is enhanced for online calls and meetings, delivering a richer and more immersive sound quality.
Safety
- A unified hub for personal safety features brings together emergency calls, disaster alerts, security checks, and quick access to first aid information.
Privacy
Private Safe now features categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data organization.
A new Home screen shortcut for hidden apps provides quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.
Wi-Fi
- The multi-network experience is optimized for seamless, efficient, and accurate transitions between networks.
OnePlus says that it has already stated the rollout across India, North America, Europe and other regions. The company also confirmed that this is a staged release, which means the update will continue to reach more users in batches throughout this week. Depending on where you live you should be looking for these firmware versions:
- IN: CPH2573_15.0.0.206(EX01)
- NA: CPH2583_15.0.0.205(EX01)
- EU/GLO: CPH2581_15.0.0.204(EX01)
Keep in mind that if you want to submit bugs, you can do so by opening the Google Dialer and typing *#800#. You’ll be presented with a menu that allows you to submit bugs. It’s worth mentioning though that this is only available in India for now, so if you live in another country, you’ll have to share your feedback directly on the OnePlus forums.
