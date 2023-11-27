Amazon is finally offering a nice outright OnePlus Open discount for Cyber Monday

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
What could possibly be better than a discount on a state-of-the-art new foldable phone with the trade-in of any device in any condition whatsoever? How about the same discount available with no special requirements at all?

That's precisely what Amazon is offering for Cyber Monday 2023 as far as the OnePlus Open is concerned, improving (or rather simplifying) its very own launch deal from around a month ago.

That's right, this is an extremely young (and incredibly attractive) foldable device, so from that particular point of view, you're definitely not looking at a belated promotion here. But because both Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's Pixel Fold steeply dropped in price for Black Friday, we kind of expected the same to happen to the OnePlus Open as well... a little earlier.

Of course, it's better to be able to save $200 without meeting any conditions or jumping through hoops of any sort late than never, especially with Christmas still roughly four weeks away at the time of this writing.

Amazon will obviously ship your cheaper-than-ever unlocked OnePlus Open well before December 25 if you hurry and place your order today, and the normally extravagant handset can be yours in either "Voyager Black" or "Emerald Dusk" colorways at the exact same discount right now.

Keep in mind that this bad boy is typically available for $1,699.99 in a single 512GB storage configuration, which means that this Cyber Monday deal does not make it more affordable than either a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold

But the OnePlus Open was somewhat surprisingly named "probably the best foldable phone of 2023" in our in-depth review a little while back, and if you think its form factor, decidedly gorgeous design, impressive charging capabilities, superb battery life, and handy alert slider could fit your personal style and preferences best, now's clearly the time to pull the trigger and keep your holiday expenses in check... a little.
