Amazon is finally offering a nice outright OnePlus Open discount for Cyber Monday

OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options $200 off (12%) $1499 99 $1699 99 Buy at Amazon





That's right, this is an extremely young (and incredibly attractive) foldable device, so from that particular point of view, you're definitely not looking at a belated promotion here. But because both Samsung's OnePlus Open as well... a little earlier. That's right, this is an extremely young (and incredibly attractive) foldable device, so from that particular point of view, you're definitely not looking at a belated promotion here. But because both Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google's Pixel Fold steeply dropped in price for Black Friday , we kind of expected the same to happen to theas well... a little earlier.





Of course, it's better to be able to save $200 without meeting any conditions or jumping through hoops of any sort late than never, especially with Christmas still roughly four weeks away at the time of this writing.





Amazon will obviously ship your cheaper-than-ever unlocked OnePlus Open well before December 25 if you hurry and place your order today, and the normally extravagant handset can be yours in either "Voyager Black" or "Emerald Dusk" colorways at the exact same discount right now.





not make it more affordable than either a Keep in mind that this bad boy is typically available for $1,699.99 in a single 512GB storage configuration, which means that this Cyber Monday deal doesmake it more affordable than either a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold





But the OnePlus Open was somewhat surprisingly named "probably the best foldable phone of 2023" in our in-depth review a little while back, and if you think its form factor, decidedly gorgeous design, impressive charging capabilities, superb battery life, and handy alert slider could fit your personal style and preferences best, now's clearly the time to pull the trigger and keep your holiday expenses in check... a little.

What could possibly be better than a discount on a state-of-the-art new foldable phone? How about the same discount available with no special requirements at all?