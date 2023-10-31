Free Amazon gift card sweetens OnePlus Open launch deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
With all the early Black Friday 2023 deals already taking place at both Best Buy and Amazon (with or without that respective advertising label), a very interesting introductory OnePlus Open promotion was this close to going completely unnoticed ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
Formally unveiled less than two weeks ago after several years of impatient waiting and several months of incessant buzz-building, the first-ever OnePlus-branded foldable started selling in the US almost surprisingly quickly at a predictably high price point of $1,699.99.
To help seal the deal for folks unimpressed with Samsung's redundant Galaxy Z Fold 5, this beautiful handset's manufacturers offered a guaranteed $200 discount with any trade-in right off the bat, which seemed like an impossible-to-beat launch promo.
But while Amazon has yet to technically eclipse this deal, its shoppers may want to consider the complimentary $200 gift card currently included with the unlocked OnePlus Open as a nice and straightforward money-saving alternative.
This obviously doesn't require a device trade-in or anything else of that sort, but the $200 discount cannot be applied to the costly foldable itself. Instead, what you can do is save 200 bucks on a future Amazon.com purchase (any purchase), which naturally opens a world of possibilities with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas around the corner.
Although you're definitely not looking at a Black Friday 2023 offer here, we're not exactly sure the OnePlus Open is the kind of product Amazon will aim to discount very steeply as early as next month. After all, there's a reason why this bad boy is currently sold out at Best Buy, and it probably has something to do with the supply-and-demand situation.
Remarkably enough, Amazon still has both the "Voyager Black" and "Emerald Dusk" models in stock at the time of this writing, and of course, the two come with the exact same specs and features, from a gorgeous primary 7.82-inch AMOLED display to a... similarly stunning secondary 6.31-inch screen and from a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to a large (enough) 4,805mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 67W charging capabilities.
Is the OnePlus Open the absolute best foldable phone money can buy right now? In at least a few key ways, the answer appears to be a resounding yes, which is why you should definitely consider taking advantage of this excellent Amazon promotion on it while there's still time.
