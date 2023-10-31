Free Amazon gift card sweetens OnePlus Open launch deal

OnePlus Open

this





OnePlus Open 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options, $200 Amazon Gift Card Included $200 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





any trade-in right off the bat, which seemed like an impossible-to-beat launch promo. To help seal the deal for folks unimpressed with Samsung's redundant Galaxy Z Fold 5 , this beautiful handset's manufacturers offered a guaranteed $200 discount withtrade-in right off the bat, which seemed like an impossible-to-beat launch promo.





But while Amazon has yet to technically eclipse this deal, its shoppers may want to consider the complimentary $200 gift card currently included with the unlocked OnePlus Open as a nice and straightforward money-saving alternative.





This obviously doesn't require a device trade-in or anything else of that sort, but the $200 discount cannot be applied to the costly foldable itself. Instead, what you can do is save 200 bucks on a future Amazon.com purchase (any purchase), which naturally opens a world of possibilities with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas around the corner.





Although you're definitely not looking at a Black Friday 2023 offer here, we're not exactly sure the OnePlus Open is the kind of product Amazon will aim to discount very steeply as early as next month. After all, there's a reason why this bad boy is currently sold out at Best Buy, and it probably has something to do with the supply-and-demand situation.





Remarkably enough, Amazon still has both the "Voyager Black" and "Emerald Dusk" models in stock at the time of this writing, and of course, the two come with the exact same specs and features , from a gorgeous primary 7.82-inch AMOLED display to a... similarly stunning secondary 6.31-inch screen and from a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to a large (enough) 4,805mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 67W charging capabilities.





Is the OnePlus Open the absolute Is thethe absolute best foldable phone money can buy right now? In at least a few key ways, the answer appears to be a resounding yes, which is why you should definitely consider taking advantage of this excellent Amazon promotion on it while there's still time.