OnePlus Open 2 will likely arrive in 2025 but it might prove patience is key

Header image is referential, showcasing the OnePlus Open . | Image credit–PhoneArena





OnePlus Open

The foldable could feature a lighter hinge, a slim design, and a periscope camera



The OnePlus Open was basically an Oppo Find N3 with a different name. And according to serial leaker OnePlus Open 2 . The OnePlus Open 2 should be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, just like how thewas basically an Oppo Find N3 with a different name. And according to serial leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo foldable is set to drop in Q1 2025 and will be rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This lines up with the previous rumors we have heard about the



The tipster also says the The tipster also says the foldable phone will have an upgraded, lighter hinge, a high-res cover screen, an "ultra-flat" folding inner screen, and a slim design. When it comes to the camera setup, there is some exciting news, too – it looks like Oppo and OnePlus might keep the periscope camera.



This fresh rumor seems plausible, especially considering the timing. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor hasn't been officially revealed yet, and if past patterns are anything to go by, we can expect its announcement to happen around October or November 2024.



We might start seeing the first commercial gadgets powered by Qualcomm’s improved chipset as early as December, at least in China. Then, it is likely that most Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones will go global in the early part of the next year, fitting well with the expected launch timeframe in Q1 2025.



Just like last year both the OnePlus Open and the Find N3 series were unveiled globally on October 19, the OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to debut around the same time as the Oppo Find N5 series this time, too.



If you want to delve deeper into OnePlus's current foldable offering, take a peek at our OnePlus Open review



Do you wonder why OnePlus and Oppo phones are so similar? Well, Oppo and OnePlus are essentially sister companies under the same parent company, BBK Electronics. BBK Electronics also owns other smartphone brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO.



Over the recent years, the two companies have been working together more closely. For instance, Over the recent years, the two companies have been working together more closely. For instance, they merged their software teams in 2021 , which means they share a common codebase for their respective operating systems – OxygenOS for OnePlus and ColorOS for Oppo.