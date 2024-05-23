Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

OnePlus Open 2 will likely arrive in 2025 but it might prove patience is key

By
0comments
OnePlus Open 2 will likely arrive in 2025 but it might prove patience is key
Header image is referential, showcasing the OnePlus Open. | Image credit–PhoneArena

Recently, rumors swirled about the second generation of the book-style foldable from OnePlus, hinting that this year, the Chinese company might pass on its release. Instead, the sequel to OnePlus Open is more likely to hit the shelves at some point in 2025, reportedly sporting the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. And now, a fresh rumor adds weight to this speculation.

The foldable could feature a lighter hinge, a slim design, and a periscope camera


The OnePlus Open 2 should be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, just like how the OnePlus Open was basically an Oppo Find N3 with a different name. And according to serial leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo foldable is set to drop in Q1 2025 and will be rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This lines up with the previous rumors we have heard about the OnePlus Open 2.

The tipster also says the foldable phone will have an upgraded, lighter hinge, a high-res cover screen, an "ultra-flat" folding inner screen, and a slim design. When it comes to the camera setup, there is some exciting news, too – it looks like Oppo and OnePlus might keep the periscope camera.

This fresh rumor seems plausible, especially considering the timing. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor hasn't been officially revealed yet, and if past patterns are anything to go by, we can expect its announcement to happen around October or November 2024.

We might start seeing the first commercial gadgets powered by Qualcomm’s improved chipset as early as December, at least in China. Then, it is likely that most Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones will go global in the early part of the next year, fitting well with the expected launch timeframe in Q1 2025.

Just like last year both the OnePlus Open and the Find N3 series were unveiled globally on October 19, the OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to debut around the same time as the Oppo Find N5 series this time, too.

  • If you want to delve deeper into OnePlus's current foldable offering, take a peek at our OnePlus Open review

Do you wonder why OnePlus and Oppo phones are so similar? Well, Oppo and OnePlus are essentially sister companies under the same parent company, BBK Electronics. BBK Electronics also owns other smartphone brands like Vivo, Realme, and iQOO.
 
Over the recent years, the two companies have been working together more closely. For instance, they merged their software teams in 2021, which means they share a common codebase for their respective operating systems – OxygenOS for OnePlus and ColorOS for Oppo.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless