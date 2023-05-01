Motorola's hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) mid-ranger scores its first decent discount

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Unveiled almost a month ago with a familiar design and a very familiar 5,000mAh battery, the latest addition to Motorola's popular Moto G Power line of budget-friendly Android handsets with middling specifications started selling stateside on April 13 at a decent but not exactly unbeatable $299.99 price.

Simply named Moto G Power 5G or Moto G Power 5G (2023), this hot new 6.5-inch candidate for the title of best budget phone available in 2023 is already marked down by 20 bucks pretty much everywhere in the US in both "Bright White" and "Mineral Black" hues.

If that small but definitely noteworthy discount sounds like something you'd be interested in, you should know you can currently take advantage of it at both third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and Motorola's very own official US e-store.

This is without a doubt a cool Mother's Day deal set to last a good couple of weeks (at least), so in theory, there's no reason to hurry. But if you want something affordable from a trustworthy brand with excellent battery life, respectable MediaTek Dimensity 930 processing power, top-notch 120Hz display refresh rate technology, and decent camera performance for yourself or your mom (or your dad, or a close friend), there's also no reason to wait.

You probably won't be able to do much better than the value proposition of this 5G-enabled mid-ranger that impressively offers a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space as well in addition to 6 gigs of RAM and microSD support. 

Oh, and the budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G (2023) also comes with a nice 10W charger in the box. And theoretical support for 15W charging functionality. And a good old fashioned 3.5mm headphone jack. What more could you possibly want at ($20 under) three Benjamins?

