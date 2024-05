The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a true hit at these merchants for yet another time

Amazon also sells the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at 17% off The OnePlus Nord N30 5G with a 6.72-inch 120Hz screen and a Snapdragon processor under the hood again sells at 17% off on Amazon. The device supports NFC for contactless payments and features a 108MP main camera sensor on the rear. Aside from that, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery and, of course, the hallmark fast charging speeds we all love. Here, OnePlus gives you 50W wired charging speeds. Get yours through Amazon and save 17%. $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N30 5G: save $50 at OnePlus.com Do you want to taste the OnePlus experience but are on a tight budget? Get the OnePlus Nord N30 5G at the official store, and you can save 17% on the amazing device. It stands out with its respectable screen, 108MP main camera with EIS, and impressive battery charging speeds of 50W. The smartphone currently sells at $50 off at OnePlus.com. You can save even more by providing an eligible trade-in. $50 off (17%) $249 99 $299 99 Buy at OnePlus



The Nord N30 5G hits the Moto G Play and G 5G out of the park like a breeze! It comes with faster charging speeds than most of its rivals, too. It even surpasses a more recently released budget option – the



While it lacks a Super AMOLED screen like the



On the not-so-bright side of things, this phone is set for just one major OS update and three years of security patches. On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G will get four OS updates and five years of security support.



But if that’s no issue for you, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G shouldn’t disappoint you one bit. At $50 off, it’s an affordable and attractive option any Android fan should consider. Once again, keep in mind that the official The Nord N30 5G hits the Moto G Play and G 5G out of the park like a breeze! It comes with faster charging speeds than most of its rivals, too. It even surpasses a more recently released budget option – the Galaxy A35 5G – on the charging speeds front.While it lacks a Super AMOLED screen like the Samsung phone , this bad boy supports high refresh rates (120Hz) on its 6.7-inch screen, giving you smooth sailing. Under the hood, you have the respectable Snapdragon 695 that’s 5G-ready for action. Other cool things here include a 108MP main camera sensor on the rear and 50W wired charging speeds.On the not-so-bright side of things, this phone is set for just one major OS update and three years of security patches. On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G will get four OS updates and five years of security support.But if that’s no issue for you, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G shouldn’t disappoint you one bit. At $50 off, it’s an affordable and attractive option any Android fan should consider. Once again, keep in mind that the official OnePlus store offers extra savings with eligible trade-ins.

Earlier today, we shared a Moto G Play (2024) deal with an alternative Moto G 5G (2023) option for those seeking 5G and higher refresh rates. While these may be a good choice for hardcore Motorola fans, we’ve got something even better to show everyone else. Surprise, surprise, it’s another OnePlus Nord 30 5G deal!This smartphone is once again available at $50 off, the second-best price we’ve ever seen. The exciting offer is available at Amazon and OnePlus.com. We’d like to point out that users with an old phone in good condition might want to skip Amazon, as the official store offers extra bonuses with eligible trade-ins.