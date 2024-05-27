Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a true hit at these merchants for yet another time

By
0comments
Earlier today, we shared a Moto G Play (2024) deal with an alternative Moto G 5G (2023) option for those seeking 5G and higher refresh rates. While these may be a good choice for hardcore Motorola fans, we’ve got something even better to show everyone else. Surprise, surprise, it’s another OnePlus Nord 30 5G deal! 

This smartphone is once again available at $50 off, the second-best price we’ve ever seen. The exciting offer is available at Amazon and OnePlus.com. We’d like to point out that users with an old phone in good condition might want to skip Amazon, as the official store offers extra bonuses with eligible trade-ins. 

The Nord N30 5G hits the Moto G Play and G 5G out of the park like a breeze! It comes with faster charging speeds than most of its rivals, too. It even surpasses a more recently released budget option – the Galaxy A35 5G – on the charging speeds front. 

While it lacks a Super AMOLED screen like the Samsung phone, this bad boy supports high refresh rates (120Hz) on its 6.7-inch screen, giving you smooth sailing. Under the hood, you have the respectable Snapdragon 695 that’s 5G-ready for action. Other cool things here include a 108MP main camera sensor on the rear and 50W wired charging speeds. 

On the not-so-bright side of things, this phone is set for just one major OS update and three years of security patches. On the other hand, the Galaxy A35 5G will get four OS updates and five years of security support. 

But if that’s no issue for you, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G shouldn’t disappoint you one bit. At $50 off, it’s an affordable and attractive option any Android fan should consider. Once again, keep in mind that the official OnePlus store offers extra savings with eligible trade-ins.
