Satisfy your need for speed on the cheap with this stellar OnePlus Nord N30 5G Black Friday deal!





Released almost a year and a half ago at a reasonable retail price of $299.99 in the US and curiously not followed by a Nord N40 model in the meantime, this mid-end Android soldier with a respectable Snapdragon 695 processor under the hood is now sold by Amazon at a substantial $70 discount.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color





That's obviously with no strings attached, special requirements, or carrier restrictions of any sort, and the key selling point of the unlocked 5G-capable OnePlus Nord N30 (especially at this reduced price) is the company's proprietary 50W SuperVOOC charging technology.









Before labeling the Nord N30 5G a one-trick pony, you should know that the aforementioned 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen is not only large, but sharp and remarkably smooth as well, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology. That's another major feature not a lot of ultra-affordable handsets can currently match (at least in the US), and the same goes for the primary 108MP camera on the N30's back.



