The exciting Galaxy A35 5G is once again a top pick on Amazon before Black Friday

Black Friday is coming up, and it'll bring some of the best promotions on Galaxy phones. While the event is technically some time away, Amazon has started throwing hot discounts on exciting Samsung phones. One of the latest sales brings the Galaxy A35 under the $300 mark, saving you $100 on both colorways.

Grab the Galaxy A35 5G at $100 off on Amazon

Amazon's exciting pre-Black Friday discount helps you score $100 off one of the best mid-range phones. The price cut lands the popular Galaxy A35 under $300, which is a fantastic price, considering its beautiful display and excellent camera performance.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Yep, Amazon's 25% markdown is up for grabs before the actual Black Friday. While that's not the first time we've encountered the promo, you may not have much time to take advantage now. After all, the e-commerce giant has branded it as available for a limited time only.

With its gorgeous 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera, the stylish Galaxy A35 delivers plenty. This puppy supports high refresh rates and gets sufficiently bright for outdoor use. As for performance, you can expect the Exynos 1380 chip to handle daily tasks like a breeze. Then again, it's the camera performance that makes this model truly shine.

Easily the best camera phone under $400, this puppy packs three sensors on the rear, featuring a 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 5 MP macro snappers. The device takes excellent photos with vivid colors and a lack of oversharpening and oversaturation. It also got quite a decent mark on our PhoneArena camera test, delivering almost the same results as the much more expensive Motorola Edge (2024).

And then, we have long software support. It's become customary for flagships to get 5+ years of OS updates, so it's pretty nice to see this mid-range option receive four years of OS support and five years of security patches.

Things may not be all that jaw-dropping on the battery front, but you can still watch videos uninterrupted for over eight hours with this puppy. The 5,000mAh battery supports 25W wired charging speeds, giving you a full charge in under an hour and a half.

Ultimately, the Galaxy A35 is for those looking for a beautiful display, a clean design with a premium feel, and spot-on camera capabilities. If those are your primary requirements as well, don't miss this chance to save $100 on the Android 14 phone at Amazon.

You can also find the Galaxy A35 at:

