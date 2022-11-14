Get the deeply discounted OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger with dirt-cheap Nord Buds included right now





OnePlus Nord N20 5G Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Blue Quantum, True Wireless Nord Buds Available for $7.41 More $70 off (23%) $229 99 $299 99





With a decidedly sharp 6.43-inch AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor, blazing fast 33W charging technology, 4,500mAh battery capacity squeezed into a decently compact body, and a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space you can easily expand using a microSD card, the OnePlus Nord N20 felt like a pretty smart buy right off the bat at its $299.99 list price.





Needless to say that just about makes this unlocked 5G-capable mid-ranger a no-brainer at $229.99, which is how much OnePlus currently charges on its official US website... as long as you enter the "BFD2022" code in the specially designated box of your cart before finalizing your pre-Christmas (and Thanksgiving) order.





Even better, the deeply discounted N20 handset can be bundled with a nice pair of true wireless OnePlus Nord Buds at a measly $7.41 more without jumping through any other hoops by November 20. The same two combinable promotions should return for the company's actual Black Friday sale around November 25, but if you're absolutely certain that this is the best budget phone for you, there's really no need to wait even a day longer.





Keep in mind that the likes of Amazon and Best Buy are still charging the full aforementioned three Benjamins for this thing with no upfront carrier activation or other strings attached, although we'd be remiss not to remind you that the former e-commerce giant dropped the Nord N20 5G to this exact same $229.99 price for Prime members last month. That deal may or may not return for Black Friday, so again, why would you wait and risk not getting maximum bang (true wireless earbuds included) for your buck?

Eager to see its products included on as many holiday shopping lists as possible, OnePlus has kicked off a bunch of super-early (and super-attractive) Black Friday 2022 deals a couple of weeks back, essentially promising not to lower the prices of some of its best smartphones available right now any further if you remember to use a special coupon code at checkout.