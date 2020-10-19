Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

OnePlus

OnePlus 8T brings in over $14 million within a minute of going on sale

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 19, 2020, 10:30 AM
OnePlus 8T brings in over $14 million within a minute of going on sale
 OnePlus 8T is off to a promising start in the company's home country of China.

Per the manufacturer's Weibo account (via Notebookcheck), 100 million yuan (~$14.9 million) worth of phones were sold within a minute of sales going live. After the 10 minutes mark, the OnePlus 8T had brought in revenue of 200 million yuan (~$29.9 million). 

The baseline OnePlus 8T model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs 3,399 yuan (~$509) in China, and the maxed-out variant with 12GB of RAM of 256GB of native memory is priced at 3,699 yuan (~$553) 

Based on the average price, it looks like over 56,000 units of the OnePlus 8T were sold in China within 10 minutes, which is quite impressive. 

OnePlus 8T US release is around the corner


The phone will go on sale on October 23 in the US. Preorders are now open and your only choice is the 12GB model which will set you back $749.

The handset sports a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is underpinned by the Snapdragon 865, which is not Qualcomm's greatest chip at the moment. It features a quad-camera array with a 48MP main camera and offers a total of 4,500mAh battery capacity with support for the new Warp Charge 65 charger. Wireless charging is not supported.

The phone runs Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top.

Related phones

8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

