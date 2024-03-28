Up Next:
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus is gearing up for another important product launch, the Nord CE4. The phone is expected to be officially introduced in India on April 1, but the OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available for purchase in many other countries.
For now, we only have information about the phone’s price in India, but it shouldn’t be too different in other regions. Apparently, the cheapest OnePlus Nord CE4 (8/128GB) costs Rs 24,999 ($300), while the expensive model (8/256GB) is priced to sell for Rs 26,999 ($325) (via Abhishek Yadav).
Along with these pictures, Ishan also leaked the phone’s key specs. For instance, the Nord CE4 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. The phone is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a large 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
Finally, the specs sheet mentions that the Nord CE4 comes with hybrid dual SIM slot, allowing users to expand storage up to 1TB via microSD card.
Also, thanks to reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, we now know what the phone looks like. A couple of official-looking renders show the OnePlus Nord CE4 from all angles, thus leaving nothing to the imagination.
As far as the camera goes, the Nord CE4 is supposed to feature a dual camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor (Sony LYT-600) and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera (Sony IMX355). The phone should also have a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies.
