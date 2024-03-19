Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

OnePlus teases more details about the Nord CE4 ahead of April 1 announcement

OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus teases more details about the Nord CE4 ahead of April 1 announcement
OnePlus confirmed last week that its next budget-friendly smartphone, the Nord CE4, will be introduced in India on April 1. But that was just the beginning of the company’s marketing campaign meant to hype up the OnePlus Nord CE4.

After mentioning that its upcoming phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, OnePlus returns this week with even more details about the Nord CE4.

Without revealing too much about the phone, OnePlus has started teasing bits of information about the Nord CE4 such as its RAM and memory capacity, as well as some battery charging details.

First off, OnePlus took to Twitter to inform fans that the Nord CE4 will feature a battery with the fastest charging potential of all the series. Basically, you’ll be getting a day’s power in just 15 minutes of charging.

Another interesting piece of information confirmed by OnePlus is the amount of RAM and memory we should expect. At least one of the Nord CE4 versions will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD card up to 1TB).



If OnePlus plans to launch additional Nord CE4 models, it makes sense for the company to advertise the most expensive one, so it’s likely that the other variants will feature slightly less RAM and memory than the one revealed this week.

That’s all we have for now about the Nord CE4, but it’s safe to assume that OnePlus will continue to tease other key specs in the coming days. Stay tuned for more if you’re a fan of the brand.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Ultra-rare Amazon deal lands the Soundcore Space Q45 at their best price for the first time this year
Samsung patent reveals personalized summaries: Can AI be your new news editor?
Samsung patent reveals personalized summaries: Can AI be your new news editor?
You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount
You have one day to get a plethora of Apple Watch Series 9 models at a killer $100 discount
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
Xiaomi’s first phone packing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 arrives on March 21
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless