OnePlus teases more details about the Nord CE4 ahead of April 1 announcement
OnePlus confirmed last week that its next budget-friendly smartphone, the Nord CE4, will be introduced in India on April 1. But that was just the beginning of the company’s marketing campaign meant to hype up the OnePlus Nord CE4.
After mentioning that its upcoming phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, OnePlus returns this week with even more details about the Nord CE4.
First off, OnePlus took to Twitter to inform fans that the Nord CE4 will feature a battery with the fastest charging potential of all the series. Basically, you’ll be getting a day’s power in just 15 minutes of charging.
If OnePlus plans to launch additional Nord CE4 models, it makes sense for the company to advertise the most expensive one, so it’s likely that the other variants will feature slightly less RAM and memory than the one revealed this week.
That’s all we have for now about the Nord CE4, but it’s safe to assume that OnePlus will continue to tease other key specs in the coming days. Stay tuned for more if you’re a fan of the brand.
Without revealing too much about the phone, OnePlus has started teasing bits of information about the Nord CE4 such as its RAM and memory capacity, as well as some battery charging details.
Another interesting piece of information confirmed by OnePlus is the amount of RAM and memory we should expect. At least one of the Nord CE4 versions will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD card up to 1TB).
