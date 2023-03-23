OnePlus confirms two new products will be unveiled on April 4
Word about a new OnePlus event happening on April 4 made headlines last week. Today, the Chinese company confirmed that not one, but two OnePlus products will be unveiled on April 4. As we previously reported, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is one of the device the handset maker will make official early next month.
OnePlus has already published pictures of the phone on its website, but no information about specs is listed yet. The same goes for the Nord Buds 2, which looks pretty much like the original model except for the insides. We do know that the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available in Pastel Lime, while the Nord Buds 2 will sell in black and white colors.
Although OnePlus avoided spilling the beans on either of the two products’ specs, we do have some details from previous leaks. That being said, we expect the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G to sports a huge 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a massive 5,000 battery with 67W fast charging support.
The phone will ship with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 and it’s supposed to feature dual-SIM support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. No word on the price yet, but OnePlus has already announced that it will offer customers 2 months of free YouTube Premium and Exchange Program discounts.
The second product is the Nord Buds 2, which just like the phone, will be pretty affordable. Both products will be introduced in India on April 4, but they will probably be available in other countries too under different names and/or configurations.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
On the inside, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5 is rumored to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6/8GB RAM, and 128/256GB internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD card). On the back, the phone should feature a triple camera setup (108MP++2MP+2MP), while in the front it’s likely to have a secondary 16-megapixel selfie snapper.
