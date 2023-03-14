OnePlus' next mid-range phone tipped for launch on April 4

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G will launch on April 4th pic.twitter.com/WwuF5Ca49d — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 13, 2023

Other highlights of the phone include either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal memory, depending on the model. Of course, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will ship with OxygenOS 13-based on Android 13, but that’s certainly not a surprise.Now, as far as availability goes, there hasn’t been any official information communicated yet. However, leakster Max Jambor claims the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched on April 4. Either this is a launch date or the day the phone will be officially unveiled, it remains to be seen.In other news, its slightly more powerful brother, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been in the news since late last year, but doesn’t have a release date yet. Not even a rumored one. Still, if we are to guess, both phones should be announced very close to each other, which makes the next few months pretty hot for OnePlus fans.