Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

OnePlus' next mid-range phone tipped for launch on April 4

OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus' next mid-range phone tipped for launch on April 4
The Nord CE 3 Lite finds itself in the lower bracket of mid-range smartphones, but that probably makes even more desirable. Possibly a slightly downgraded version of OnePlus Nord CE 3, the Lite model trades the Snapdragon 782G chipset for a less powerful Snapdragon 695 CPU, which will make it cheaper.

Along with Snapdragon 695 processor, the leaked specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite include a pretty huge 6.7-inch LCD FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Speaking of which, the phone is said to pack a punch-hole display, so the 16-megapixel front-facing camera will be quite visible in the mid-upper part of the panel.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is expected to be featured too, along with a big 108-megapixel main camera, coupled with two 2-megapixel sensors. We also know that the phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

  
 
Other highlights of the phone include either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal memory, depending on the model. Of course, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will ship with OxygenOS 13-based on Android 13, but that’s certainly not a surprise.

Now, as far as availability goes, there hasn’t been any official information communicated yet. However, leakster Max Jambor claims the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched on April 4. Either this is a launch date or the day the phone will be officially unveiled, it remains to be seen.

In other news, its slightly more powerful brother, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been in the news since late last year, but doesn’t have a release date yet. Not even a rumored one. Still, if we are to guess, both phones should be announced very close to each other, which makes the next few months pretty hot for OnePlus fans.

Latest News

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
Samsung's insanely capable Galaxy S22 Ultra is on sale for a hefty discount
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse with 512GB storage is cheaper than ever before
The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2022) powerhouse with 512GB storage is cheaper than ever before
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless