OnePlus' next mid-range phone tipped for launch on April 4
The Nord CE 3 Lite finds itself in the lower bracket of mid-range smartphones, but that probably makes even more desirable. Possibly a slightly downgraded version of OnePlus Nord CE 3, the Lite model trades the Snapdragon 782G chipset for a less powerful Snapdragon 695 CPU, which will make it cheaper.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is expected to be featured too, along with a big 108-megapixel main camera, coupled with two 2-megapixel sensors. We also know that the phone will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
Other highlights of the phone include either 8GB or 12GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal memory, depending on the model. Of course, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will ship with OxygenOS 13-based on Android 13, but that’s certainly not a surprise.
Now, as far as availability goes, there hasn’t been any official information communicated yet. However, leakster Max Jambor claims the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched on April 4. Either this is a launch date or the day the phone will be officially unveiled, it remains to be seen.
In other news, its slightly more powerful brother, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 has been in the news since late last year, but doesn’t have a release date yet. Not even a rumored one. Still, if we are to guess, both phones should be announced very close to each other, which makes the next few months pretty hot for OnePlus fans.
Along with Snapdragon 695 processor, the leaked specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite include a pretty huge 6.7-inch LCD FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Speaking of which, the phone is said to pack a punch-hole display, so the 16-megapixel front-facing camera will be quite visible in the mid-upper part of the panel.
OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G will launch on April 4th pic.twitter.com/WwuF5Ca49d— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) March 13, 2023
