OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter

Here’s your chance to WIN one of the first ten #OnePlusNord devices. Ever. And we’re engraving them #01 to #10 to prove it.



To participate:

1. RT and ️

2. Fill this => https://t.co/fV4gjm0GXB



Winners will be announced on 21/07 after the #OnePlusNordAR launch. pic.twitter.com/27S7SRkIpA — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 13, 2020









The included image doesn’t include any other details other than the OnePlus logo and gently curved sides, but



OnePlus Nord specs & leaks



The OnePlus Nord is expected to have



OnePlus is also evidently putting a lot of focus on the phone’s camera systems, with a quad-lens camera setup adorning the device’s back. The 48MP main shooter sports optical image stabilization, while additional wide-angle, macro, and depth-sensing cameras round out the phone’s photographic prowess. On the front side, the Nord packs a 32MP selfie shooter and an ultra-wide 105° lens for group selfies.



There’s also a 4,115mAh battery and OnePlus’s signature 30T Warp Charging to keep the show on the road for as long as possible and as quickly as possible. All things considered, the Nord is shaping up to be a highlight release of the year—especially when you consider that its most comparable competitors are the pretty but disappointingly pricey LG



The Nord also harkens back to OnePlus’s own ideals in the early days of the company, back when it debuted the OnePlus One and threatened the big players with its first ‘Flagship Killer’. Over a number of years, the next OnePlus devices slowly shifted from good devices at excellent prices to excellent devices at good prices.



With the OnePlus Nord, the company is apparently trying to reclaim the upper-midrange segment with a compellingly-priced, feature-packed package. Unfortunately, the US is evidently not within the



OnePlus has managed to create an incredible amount of hype around its upcoming OnePlus Nord phone by slowly revealing little details about the design and features of its next device. If your interest has been piqued, you'll be excited to hear that the company is offering fans a chance to win a special edition Nord device via its official social media channel.OnePlus tweeted a partial image of the Nord along with a giveaway announcement for ten of the first OnePlus Nord phones in production. Each device will have a number engraved into the back as proof of its special edition status.To enter the giveaway, you'll need to retweet and like the post, and then fill out an online form. It appears that anyone over the age of 18 can receive one entry, though travel papers to Paris are apparently also required in order to be eligible, for some reason.