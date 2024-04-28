Up Next:
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus has a couple of additional mid-range devices in the pipeline, which will soon join the company’s recently launched Nord CE4. One of the upcoming phones is the OnePlus Nord 4, a slight upgrade over the Nord CE4 that debuted early this month.
One of the upgraded pieces of hardware is the chipset. While the Nord CE4 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the Nord 4 is reportedly going to use a newer Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset instead (via Yogesh Brar).
Other known specs of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which we believe might be packed inside the Nord 4 too, include 12/16GB RAM, 256/512GB internal storage, triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 16MP), and a large 5,500 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
Rumor has it that the Nord 4 will be a rebranded version of another OnePlus mid-range phone that’s been introduced in China recently, namely the Ace 3V. The latter is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and sports a more than decent 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The second OnePlus handset expected to be unveiled very soon is the Nord CE4 Lite, which is reportedly going to be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. That’s all we know about the Nord CE4 Lite at the moment, but since both phones are likely to be introduced in the following weeks, we won’t have to wait too long for more information to emerge online.
