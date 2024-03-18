OnePlus confirms Ace 3V’s announcement date

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

@cosminvasile
OnePlus keeps hyping up its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Ace 3V. After teasing the phone’s powerful processor, OnePlus revealed that the phone will be introduced in China sometime this week.

Over the weekend, the Chinese company confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 3V will be announced on March 21. This particular model is likely to remain exclusive to China, but the phone is expected to be launched in other countries as OnePlus Nord 4 CE.

OnePlus has already confirmed the Nord 4 CE will be unveiled on April 1, although the handset maker didn’t mention the name of the Nord-branded phone to be launched at the beginning of next month. The Ace 3V (and Nord 4 CE) will be the first phones to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

Based on previously leaked or teased information, OnePlus Ace 3V packs a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS (optical image stabilization), a secondary 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a large 5,500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Other key specs of the phone include 16GB RAM, 512GB internal memory, as well as Android 14. The OnePlus Ace 3V is expected to be available in three colors: Grey, Purple, and Silver.

