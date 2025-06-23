OnePlus might be gearing up for a battery blowout with its next flagship
And it might come in a color as black as a black hole.
OnePlus 13. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Reportedly, OnePlus is going even bigger on battery with its next flagship phone – and it is already ahead of Samsung and Apple.
The next OnePlus might pack a huge 7,000mAh battery
A new leak out of China has spilled more details about the next big OnePlus flagship – which could end up being called either the OnePlus 14 or 15, depending on whether the company skips the “14” name due to cultural reasons (the number four is considered unlucky in China).
First off, it is rumored to come in a new “SuperBlack” color option that is being compared to a black hole. Sounds dramatic, but it might actually be close to those ultra-black finishes that absorb nearly all visible light – basically the blackest black you can get on a phone.
The leak also mentions customizable side buttons. OnePlus already swapped out its iconic alert slider for a remappable key, but now it looks like we might be getting another one. Could it be a camera shutter button? Possibly. Several 2025 phones have already gone that route and it wouldn’t be a bad addition here.
In the comments under the original post (first image), the source suggested the size of the battery in OnePlus' next flagship. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
But the big news? The battery. This thing might pack a big 7,000mAh cell. That is a full 2,000mAh more than what you get in the Galaxy S25 Ultra and nearly double the size of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s battery.
It’s even a step up from the OnePlus 13’s already impressive 6,000mAh pack. So, if this rumor holds up, we are looking at a major jump in battery life and possibly the longest-lasting flagship of the year.
Big batteries are already the norm – at least in China
A phone with a 7,000mAh battery used to sound like overkill. Now? It’s quickly becoming the norm – especially if we’re talking about Chinese flagships. That rumored battery upgrade would already be impressive on its own, but paired with the OnePlus name and its strong track record, it makes the next flagship a whole lot more interesting.
OnePlus pushing the limits like this means the rest of the competition might feel the pressure to follow – or at least the ones that aren’t already doing it.
Chinese brands have been early adopters of next-gen battery tech like silicon carbon, which allows for way more energy density. Silicon can store around 10 times more lithium ions than traditional graphite, which is what helps enable these super-sized batteries without turning phones into bricks.
Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung still seem to be taking their time, though there are whispers that both are exploring silicon-carbon batteries for upcoming flagships. If OnePlus really ships its next phone with a 7,000mAh battery, maybe – just maybe – that’ll finally light a fire under the big guys to catch up.
If you care about battery life, this could be the flagship to watch
This leak comes after the same source suggested OnePlus might ditch its Hasselblad camera partnership and launch its own “image brand.” Whether that ends up helping or hurting camera performance is something we’ll have to wait and see – but for now, all signs point to the next OnePlus being another spec powerhouse.
And with that kind of battery size? It’s likely to be the obvious pick for power users – especially if Samsung and Apple keep playing it safe. So, if you are tired of charging your phone every night (or sooner), OnePlus might be the one to keep an eye on this time around.
