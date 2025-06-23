OnePlus might be gearing up for a battery blowout with its next flagship



Chinese brands have been early adopters of next-gen battery tech like Chinese brands have been early adopters of next-gen battery tech like silicon carbon , which allows for way more energy density. Silicon can store around 10 times more lithium ions than traditional graphite, which is what helps enable these super-sized batteries without turning phones into bricks.



Recommended Stories In fact, we are already seeing mid-range phones from Honor, for example, with close to 8,000mAh cells, so a 6,000mAh+ battery in a premium device isn’t out of the question anymore – in fact, it’s kind of expected.



Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung still seem to be taking their time , though there are whispers that both are exploring silicon-carbon batteries for upcoming flagships. If OnePlus really ships its next phone with a 7,000mAh battery, maybe – just maybe – that’ll finally light a fire under the big guys to catch up.





If you care about battery life, this could be the flagship to watch

This leak comes after This leak comes after the same source suggested OnePlus might ditch its Hasselblad camera partnership and launch its own “image brand.” Whether that ends up helping or hurting camera performance is something we’ll have to wait and see – but for now, all signs point to the next OnePlus being another spec powerhouse.



And with that kind of battery size? It’s likely to be the obvious pick for power users – especially if Samsung and Apple keep playing it safe. So, if you are tired of charging your phone every night (or sooner), OnePlus might be the one to keep an eye on this time around.

OnePlus pushing the limits like this means the rest of the competition might feel the pressure to follow – or at least the ones that aren’t already doing it.