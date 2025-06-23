Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

OnePlus might be gearing up for a battery blowout with its next flagship

And it might come in a color as black as a black hole.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android OnePlus
A photo of a person holding the OnePlus 13 in their hand.
OnePlus 13. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Reportedly, OnePlus is going even bigger on battery with its next flagship phone – and it is already ahead of Samsung and Apple.

The next OnePlus might pack a huge 7,000mAh battery


A new leak out of China has spilled more details about the next big OnePlus flagship – which could end up being called either the OnePlus 14 or 15, depending on whether the company skips the “14” name due to cultural reasons (the number four is considered unlucky in China).

First off, it is rumored to come in a new “SuperBlack” color option that is being compared to a black hole. Sounds dramatic, but it might actually be close to those ultra-black finishes that absorb nearly all visible light – basically the blackest black you can get on a phone.

The leak also mentions customizable side buttons. OnePlus already swapped out its iconic alert slider for a remappable key, but now it looks like we might be getting another one. Could it be a camera shutter button? Possibly. Several 2025 phones have already gone that route and it wouldn’t be a bad addition here.

In the comments under the original post (first image), the source suggested the size of the battery in OnePlus' next flagship. | Screenshot by PhoneArena

But the big news? The battery. This thing might pack a big 7,000mAh cell. That is a full 2,000mAh more than what you get in the Galaxy S25 Ultra and nearly double the size of the Galaxy S25 Edge’s battery. 

It’s even a step up from the OnePlus 13’s already impressive 6,000mAh pack. So, if this rumor holds up, we are looking at a major jump in battery life and possibly the longest-lasting flagship of the year.

Big batteries are already the norm – at least in China


A phone with a 7,000mAh battery used to sound like overkill. Now? It’s quickly becoming the norm – especially if we’re talking about Chinese flagships. That rumored battery upgrade would already be impressive on its own, but paired with the OnePlus name and its strong track record, it makes the next flagship a whole lot more interesting.

OnePlus pushing the limits like this means the rest of the competition might feel the pressure to follow – or at least the ones that aren’t already doing it.
 
Chinese brands have been early adopters of next-gen battery tech like silicon carbon, which allows for way more energy density. Silicon can store around 10 times more lithium ions than traditional graphite, which is what helps enable these super-sized batteries without turning phones into bricks.

Recommended Stories
In fact, we are already seeing mid-range phones from Honor, for example, with close to 8,000mAh cells, so a 6,000mAh+ battery in a premium device isn’t out of the question anymore – in fact, it’s kind of expected.
 
Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung still seem to be taking their time, though there are whispers that both are exploring silicon-carbon batteries for upcoming flagships. If OnePlus really ships its next phone with a 7,000mAh battery, maybe – just maybe – that’ll finally light a fire under the big guys to catch up.

Would a 7,000mAh battery make you switch to OnePlus?

Vote View Result

If you care about battery life, this could be the flagship to watch


This leak comes after the same source suggested OnePlus might ditch its Hasselblad camera partnership and launch its own “image brand.” Whether that ends up helping or hurting camera performance is something we’ll have to wait and see – but for now, all signs point to the next OnePlus being another spec powerhouse.

And with that kind of battery size? It’s likely to be the obvious pick for power users – especially if Samsung and Apple keep playing it safe. So, if you are tired of charging your phone every night (or sooner), OnePlus might be the one to keep an eye on this time around.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 2

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless