Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Accessories OnePlus Audio

OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline
Despite releasing not one and not two but three different AirPods rivals in just the last year or so, OnePlus is reportedly working on yet another new pair of true wireless earbuds presumably set to break cover by the end of 2021.

The news comes from teenage leaker Max Jambor, who has been right about this type of stuff a number of times in the recent past, but unfortunately, this particular piece of gossip is a little light on specifics.

There's no name, launch date, or price tag tipped for the upcoming product yet, which is very intriguingly described as "some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro." If that sounds a lot like the existing non-Pro OnePlus Buds, you should note that active noise cancellation is expected to be part of the undoubtedly affordable package this time around.

It remains to be seen if a simple moniker like the OnePlus Buds 2 will be adopted or if the company will end up choosing something unnecessarily convoluted like the Buds Pro Lite or Buds Pro Z. 

Obviously, the former theory makes a lot more sense than the latter, especially as it would allow OnePlus to more easily and naturally advertise these puppies as a direct rival to the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, which have also borrowed their ANC credentials from their Buds Pro forerunners.

With the OnePlus Buds Pro priced considerably lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro, not to mention Apple's AirPods Pro, we can definitely expect the OnePlus Buds 2 (or OnePlus Buds Pro Lite) to undercut Samsung's $150 Galaxy Buds 2.

Even if OnePlus only manages to hit, say, the $120 mark rather than $100, we have every reason to be optimistic of seeing these bad boys make our comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation out there. 

Of course, we might be getting a little ahead of ourselves here, especially with the OnePlus Buds Pro barely scheduled to go on sale stateside later this week following their official announcement last month.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
The extraordinary Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The extraordinary Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale at one of their lowest ever prices
-$170
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  5
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Smartwatch sales continue to sizzle with the Apple Watch comfortably on top
by Alan Friedman,  0
Smartwatch sales continue to sizzle with the Apple Watch comfortably on top
Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Square Enix brings more Final Fantasy games to iOS and Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless