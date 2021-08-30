OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline

OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline0
The news comes from teenage leaker Max Jambor, who has been right about this type of stuff a number of times in the recent past, but unfortunately, this particular piece of gossip is a little light on specifics.
It remains to be seen if a simple moniker like the OnePlus Buds 2 will be adopted or if the company will end up choosing something unnecessarily convoluted like the Buds Pro Lite or Buds Pro Z.
With the OnePlus Buds Pro priced considerably lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro, not to mention Apple's AirPods Pro, we can definitely expect the OnePlus Buds 2 (or OnePlus Buds Pro Lite) to undercut Samsung's $150 Galaxy Buds 2.
Even if OnePlus only manages to hit, say, the $120 mark rather than $100, we have every reason to be optimistic of seeing these bad boys make our comprehensive list of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation out there.
Of course, we might be getting a little ahead of ourselves here, especially with the OnePlus Buds Pro barely scheduled to go on sale stateside later this week following their official announcement last month.