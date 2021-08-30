OnePlus has a very interesting Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 rival in the pipeline





The news comes from teenage leaker Max Jambor , who has been right about this type of stuff a number of times in the recent past, but unfortunately, this particular piece of gossip is a little light on specifics.





There's no name, launch date, or price tag tipped for the upcoming product yet, which is very intriguingly described as "some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro." If that sounds a lot like the existing non-Pro OnePlus Buds , you should note that active noise cancellation is expected to be part of the undoubtedly affordable package this time around.





It remains to be seen if a simple moniker like the OnePlus Buds 2 will be adopted or if the company will end up choosing something unnecessarily convoluted like the Buds Pro Lite or Buds Pro Z.





Obviously, the former theory makes a lot more sense than the latter, especially as it would allow OnePlus to more easily and naturally advertise these puppies as a direct rival to the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 , which have also borrowed their ANC credentials from their Buds Pro forerunners.













Of course, we might be getting a little ahead of ourselves here, especially with the OnePlus Buds Pro barely scheduled to go on sale stateside later this week following their official announcement last month.

