OnePlus Buds Pro are here: sleek design and adaptive noise cancellation at low price

OnePlus Buds Pro are here: sleek design and adaptive noise cancellation at low price0
The OnePlus Buds Pro offer Dolby Atmos support and up to 38 hours of battery life
The OnePlus Buds Pro use rubber tips, offer an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and include what OnePlus is calling an “industry-leading smart noise reduction system” capable of filtering out environmental sound and other noises in real-time.
With the help of enhanced noise reduction algorithms, the OnePlus Buds Pro also enable a superior call quality that apparently ensures “calls are always crystal clear” and a personalized audio experience.
Like OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro are centered around impressive battery life. The Never Settle brand is promising 38 hours of battery life with the included charging case and noise reduction turned off.
If you turn that feature on, battery life drops to 28 hours total. If you’re relying solely on the Buds Pro, you’ll get 5 hours of battery life with noise reduction switched on and 7 hours with the feature deactivated.
Luckily Warp Charge fast charging is supported. A quick 10-minute charge will give you 10 hours of use. The OnePlus Buds Pro support wireless charging too, a feature often reserved for more expensive earbuds.
The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available to pre-order through the OnePlus website starting August 18 in the UK and Europe. Shipments begin on August 25 and you’ll be able to purchase the true wireless earbuds via Amazon that day too. Customers in the US will have to wait until September 1.
OnePlus Buds Pro retail at £139 in the UK, €149 in Europe, and $149 in the US. They'll be available in two colors — Black and White.
OnePlus Buds Pro price, release date, and colors
