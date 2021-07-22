Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

Wearables OnePlus Audio

OnePlus Buds Pro are here: sleek design and adaptive noise cancellation at low price

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
The OnePlus Buds Pro are here: sleek design and adaptive noise cancellation at low price
In addition to introducing the affordable OnePlus Nord 2, today OnePlus has announced its latest pair of true wireless earbuds dubbed OnePlus Buds Pro. They offer several decent audio features at a relatively low price point.

The OnePlus Buds Pro use rubber tips, offer an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and include what OnePlus is calling an “industry-leading smart noise reduction system” capable of filtering out environmental sound and other noises in real-time.

The adaptive noise cancellation system works up to 40dB and uses a three-mic setup to automatically adjust the level of noise cancellation accordingly. That differs from conventional noise reduction features, which typically work at fixed levels of noise cancellation.

With the help of enhanced noise reduction algorithms, the OnePlus Buds Pro also enable a superior call quality that apparently ensures “calls are always crystal clear” and a personalized audio experience.

The latter makes use of a feature called OnePlus Audio ID, essentially a tuned sound profile, alongside Dolby Atmos support and 11mm dynamic drivers. There’s also a Pro Gaming mode that reduces latency to 94ms.

Like OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus Buds Pro are centered around impressive battery life. The Never Settle brand is promising 38 hours of battery life with the included charging case and noise reduction turned off.

If you turn that feature on, battery life drops to 28 hours total. If you’re relying solely on the Buds Pro, you’ll get 5 hours of battery life with noise reduction switched on and 7 hours with the feature deactivated.

Luckily Warp Charge fast charging is supported. A quick 10-minute charge will give you 10 hours of use. The OnePlus Buds Pro support wireless charging too, a feature often reserved for more expensive earbuds.

OnePlus Buds Pro price, release date, and colors


The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available to pre-order through the OnePlus website starting August 18 in the UK and Europe. Shipments begin on August 25 and you’ll be able to purchase the true wireless earbuds via Amazon that day too. Customers in the US will have to wait until September 1.

OnePlus Buds Pro retail at £139 in the UK, €149 in Europe, and $149 in the US. They'll be available in two colors — Black and White. 

