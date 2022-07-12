 Apple's Beats Fit Pro might be the ideal AirPods Pro alternative this Prime Day at a rare discount - PhoneArena
There's certainly been no shortage of awesome Prime Day 2022 deals on many of the most popular phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless headphones around, but when it comes to AirPods discounts, Amazon doesn't appear to be meeting the expectations of a lot of Apple-loving bargain hunters out there... just yet.

The massively successful (and oft-discounted) AirPods Pro, for instance, are currently available at a pretty routine 80 bucks under their usual $250 price for anyone, but Prime members can actually spend a little less than that on the similarly impressive Beats Fit Pro with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H1 Chip, Multiple Colors
$40 off (20%)
$159 95
$199 95
Buy at Amazon

Commercially released last fall in lieu of the highly anticipated AirPods Pro 2 (which are now likely to see daylight this fall), the Fit Pro are obviously also manufactured by Apple, packing the same mighty in-house H1 chip as the first-gen AirPods Pro.

Not exactly affordable by, say, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 standards, these bad boys are on sale at the time of this writing for $40 less than their regular $199.95 price in a grand total of four color options. We're talking relatively straightforward "Beats Black" and "Beats White" hues, but also flashier "Sage Gray" and especially "Stone Purple" paint jobs paired with a "pocket-sized" charging case in a contrasting color on the inside.

Said case adds a whopping 18 hours to a solid battery life rating of 6 hours of uninterrupted listening time (with ANC enabled at all times), and unlike the AirPods and AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro have "flexible, secure-fit" wingtips essentially guaranteeing your comfort and stability during said extended music playing sessions... and even your most intense and sweatiest workouts with the added help of IPX4 water resistance.

With Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking support also on deck, the Fit Pro basically offer everything the AirPods Pro do... and more, which explains why this unimpressive-sounding $40 discount easily beats (pun intended) Amazon's highest previous markdown of just 20 bucks.
