Grab the OnePlus Buds 3 at their best price and save 30% on Amazon

Want a pair of wireless earbuds with a comfy design and a dependable battery life? The OnePlus Buds 3 check both of these boxes, plus they're quite affordable with their MSRP of just under $100. But you won't have to cough up that amount, so long as you pick the model in Metallic Gray at Amazon. This particular coating currently enjoys a 30% markdown, landing the OnePlus buds at their best Amazon price so far.In all fairness, these puppies have been 30% cheaper before, though at the official store. However, it's been some time since we've seen them at discounted prices, and given that the OnePlus store has no ongoing promos, Amazon's promo might spark your interest.Let's clarify something right off the bat: since these are budget wireless earbuds , they certainly can't give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money. With that said, they offer ANC, though it certainly isn't of the highest quality. Still, if you're looking for earbuds that can remove most low-frequency hums from the picture, these will serve you well.How do they perform on the audio front? Users who appreciate low-ends will definitely like these. The OnePlus buds handle the bass frequencies remarkably, though they aren't very inspiring in the mids and highs. If you'd like to get a more "clear" sound, we'd recommend seeking elsewhere, as vocals can sometimes feel buried in the mix.If you value comfort and long battery life over ANC performance and don't mind the not-stellar sound response, these fellas are for you. They fit effortlessly in the ear, and you shouldn't feel any noticeable pressure even after longer listening sessions.As for battery life, you get up to six and a half hours per charge with ANC or up to 21.5 hours with the case. More impressively, these fellas feature a superb quick-charging function, giving you up to seven hours of music from a 10-minute charge.The truth is that themay not be your go-to option at their standard price. But now that they're 30% cheaper, they undoubtedly make a fantastic budget-friendly solution most users should be happy with.