OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition

If you thought the OnePlus 13R was remarkably well-equipped for its US starting price of $600, wait until you see what the brand's two new high-end phones offer and especially how little they cost.





Ultra power, ultra battery, ultra affordability





6.83-inch AMOLED display with 2800 x 1272 pixel resolution and 144Hz refresh rate technology;

MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0 software;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

6,700mAh battery;

100W charging support;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC connectivity;

IP65 water and dust resistance;

163.41 x 77.04 x 8.1mm dimensions;

206 grams weight;

Breeze Blue, Phantom Black, and Titanium color options.

You've guessed it, the above specs belong to the You've guessed it, the above specs belong to the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra , which seems to also go by the even more bombastic Ace 5 Supreme Edition name. That's perhaps not completely fitting for a handset that's clearly not as advanced as the OnePlus 13 or Ace 5 Pro from at least a few major standpoints.





The dual camera system on the back of the Ace 5 Ultra, for instance, is not quite up to the latest Android flagship standards, while the Dimensity 9400 Plus SoC is generally viewed as slightly weaker than Qualcomm's towering Snapdragon 8 Elite. Then again, that battery size and the charging speeds make this bad boy well worth the effort of paying... the equivalent of $345 and up.





Wait, what?! It's true, the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra/Supreme starts at a measly 2,499 yuan in China , with a top-of-the-line configuration pairing 16GB RAM with a full terabyte of internal storage space going for CNY 3,799, which converts to a remarkably affordable $525 or so. That is an absolutely bonkers value proposition, even for the world's largest smartphone market.

The Ace 5 Racing is even cheaper with an even bigger battery in tow





6.77-inch AMOLED display with 2392 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities;

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor;

256 and 512GB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and OIS;

2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture;

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture;

7,100mAh battery;

80W charging technology;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC;

IP64 water and dust resistance;

163.58 x 76.02 x 8.2mm dimensions;

200 grams weight;

White, black, and green color options.



Why is this device called OnePlus Ace 5 Racing Edition ? To be perfectly honest, I have no idea, but I know I want it. I also don't know how OnePlus was able to fit that gigantic 7,100mAh cell into a 200-gram body measuring just 8.2mm in thickness, but I'm about to find myself a plane ticket to Beijing and check this bad boy out for myself.



Did I mention its retail pricing starts at only 1,799 yuan , or $250? And that a 512GB storage configuration with a hefty 16 gigs of memory also on deck costs less than $350 (or CNY 2,499)? Obviously, the Dimensity 9400e chipset is inferior to the Dimensity 9400+ powering the Ace 5 Ultra, but by no means we're looking at a pushover here. Not with at least 12GB RAM in tow, and with the risk of repeating myself, a positively insane 7,100mAh battery.



