Leaked marketing renders reveal OnePlus Ace 3 Pro’s design
OnePlus has a bunch of new devices in the pipeline aimed at different price tiers. We’re expecting the affordable OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite to make its debut in India later this week, but another high-end smartphone is rumored to launch in July, the Ace 3 Pro.
Unfortunately, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be exclusively available in China, although we suspect the handset maker will bring it to other markets, possibly with different specs and, of course, a very different price.
Also, we’re getting confirmation that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be available in at least two colors: blue and white. According to the leaked marketing materials, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be powered by a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which puts it in the flagship category.
Furthermore, the images mention that the phone will feature a curved-edge OLED Display Mate A+ screen with 1.5K resolution. According to the renders, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will feature a triple camera, but its configuration is unknown at the moment.
That said, we just got the first official-looking renders showing the design of the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. A handful of marketing renders have just been leaked on Weibo (via PlayfulDroid), revealing the back and front sides of the upcoming phone.
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro marketing materials
That’s about all the “official” info we get from these marketing materials, but considering the phone is expected to be introduced in July, there’s a high chance that more details about the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will leak in the coming days.
