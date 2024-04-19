OnePlus Ace 3 Pro rumored specs and design details leaked

Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Rumor has it that OnePlus plans to launch an improved version of the OnePlus Ace 3, which was introduced at the beginning of the year. Not to be confused with the recently launched OnePlus Ace 3V, which is the world’s first phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

The upcoming phone is called OnePlus Ace 3 Pro and will not only feature improved specs, but also a completely different design. According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via The Tech Outlook), the phone will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Also, the Pro model will feature a curved-edge OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The powered chipset is rumored to be paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage, but there’s no mention of microSD card slot. Although the size of the battery is unknown, the leaker claims it will support 100W charging.

When it comes to camera, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be just as appealing thanks to that 50-megapixel main camera on the back, which features the IMX890 sensor, the same packed inside the OnePlus Ace 3.

Design-wise, the Ace 3 Pro will feature a metal middle frame built with a new coating process and glass back. No word on when we can expect this flagship to land, but it’s supposed to be introduced this year.
