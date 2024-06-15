Retailer confirms OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite reveal date
OnePlus is gearing up for another phone launch. This time around the handset maker is expected to introduce an affordable smartphone in India, the Nord CE4 Lite.
Although OnePlus hasn’t yet mentioned the phone, Amazon India has already confirmed the Nord CE4 Lite will be officially introduced on June 18.
According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is just a reskinned Oppo K12x, which has already been launched in China. This means that we expect the Nord CE4 Lite to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display, a 50-megpaixel main sensor, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.
The only difference between the Oppo K12x and the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is the chipset inside. The former packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, whereas the latter is said to feature a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU.
Despite the fact that the teaser posted by Amazon India doesn’t mention the Nord CE4 Lite name, the image has been named after the phone (via GSMArena), so there’s no doubt that the Indian retailer will offer the device soon after its June 18 reveal.
Unfortunately, we don’t have any information regarding the price, but rumor has it the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will hit shelves on June 24, so nearly a week after its official reveal.
