Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Retailer confirms OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite reveal date

By
0comments
Retailer confirms OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite reveal date
OnePlus is gearing up for another phone launch. This time around the handset maker is expected to introduce an affordable smartphone in India, the Nord CE4 Lite.

Although OnePlus hasn’t yet mentioned the phone, Amazon India has already confirmed the Nord CE4 Lite will be officially introduced on June 18.

Despite the fact that the teaser posted by Amazon India doesn’t mention the Nord CE4 Lite name, the image has been named after the phone (via GSMArena), so there’s no doubt that the Indian retailer will offer the device soon after its June 18 reveal.



According to previous rumors, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is just a reskinned Oppo K12x, which has already been launched in China. This means that we expect the Nord CE4 Lite to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display, a 50-megpaixel main sensor, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The only difference between the Oppo K12x and the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is the chipset inside. The former packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, whereas the latter is said to feature a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any information regarding the price, but rumor has it the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will hit shelves on June 24, so nearly a week after its official reveal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money

Latest News

The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
The supreme Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar remains $200 cheaper than usual
Google Meet update adds full HD support for recorded meetings
Google Meet update adds full HD support for recorded meetings
Moto Tag item tracker appears on certification website
Moto Tag item tracker appears on certification website
Hidden code reveals Play Store feature that will give Android users a happy surprise
Hidden code reveals Play Store feature that will give Android users a happy surprise
Best glow-up this summer: Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks amazing next to Fold 5 in leaked video
Best glow-up this summer: Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks amazing next to Fold 5 in leaked video
Apple reportedly faces billions in fines for failing to comply with Europe's Digital Markets Act
Apple reportedly faces billions in fines for failing to comply with Europe's Digital Markets Act
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless